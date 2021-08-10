Shedd To Chair House Republican Platform Committee

Aug. 10—State Representative Randall Shedd will chair the Alabama House Republican Caucus Platform Committee.

In a statement, Shedd said he was "excited to accept the challenge, opportunity and appointment by Alabama House Majority Leader Nathaniel Ledbetter."

Shedd will join with ten other Republican members of the House of Representatives to develop the agenda for the 2022 legislative session.

"Our goal will be to listen to every Republican member of the House and the public to develop a conservative legislative agenda that reflects the values and heartbeat of Alabama Republicans," Shedd said in the statement.

"Once we hear from our members and the public, we will obviously work closely with Speaker McCutcheon, Majority Leaders Ledbetter and Senator Clay Scofield, Senate Pro Tem Greg Reed, all Republican senators, Governor Ivey, and Lt. Governor Ainsworth to be on the same page with strategy to timely pass the legislative agenda.

Shedd said members will be reaching out to the public to share their priorities for the next session.

"I certainly welcome hearing from the people in my legislative district. I can assure the people of my district, their priorities are at the top of my list as we prepare for the next session. And, most importantly we will work prayerfully asking for God's guidance and blessings!"

Shedd also serves on the following committees:

* Chairman of House Committee on Urban and Rural Development

* Vice Chair, Children and Senior Advocacy Committee

* Vice Chair Alabama Rural Broadband Oversight Committee

* Vice Chair Alabama Digital Expansion Authority

* Officer House Rural Caucus

* Member Joint House/Senate Transportation Committee

* Member House Transportation, Utilities & Infrastructure Committee

* Member Joint House/Senate Sunset Committee

* Member House Local Legislation Committee