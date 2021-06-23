Shed Long Jr.'s go-ahead solo hr

HuffPost

A former sports journalist for the first time publicly revealed she was raped during a work interview by a Major League Baseball player. Kat O’Brien wrote in an essay published Sunday in The New York Times that she was attacked as she talked to the player in his hotel room some two decades ago when she was 22 years old, writing about sports for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I hope that by sharing my experiences, more women will feel comfortable speaking up when something is inappropriate,” O’Brien wrote.