Shed Long Jr.'s go-ahead solo hr
Shed Long Jr. launches a go-ahead solo home run to center field and the Mariners take a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the 8th
Caruso was arrested at Texas A&M and released on Tuesday after paying a fine and posting bond.
Kevin Durant nailed this response to Klay's pictures on Instagram.
A former sports journalist for the first time publicly revealed she was raped during a work interview by a Major League Baseball player. Kat O’Brien wrote in an essay published Sunday in The New York Times that she was attacked as she talked to the player in his hotel room some two decades ago when she was 22 years old, writing about sports for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I hope that by sharing my experiences, more women will feel comfortable speaking up when something is inappropriate,” O’Brien wrote.
Now that we know the order of the draft, we took a look at all 60 picks in the latest Rookie Wire Mock Draft.
If the Sixers decide to move on from Ben Simmons this offseason, here are some teams that could work as trade partners.
There were moments of elation for several teams, and matching disappointment for others.
Teleporting through Hayward Field during the track and field Olympic Trials on Saturday, Sha'Carri Richardson looked like a meteor. There was her sheer speed: at just 21, Richardson is currently the fastest woman in the nation, and her time of 10.86 seconds during the 100-meter dash secured her spot on Team USA for the forthcoming Tokyo Olympics starting July 23.
Cade Cunningham used his freshman season at Oklahoma State to show that he's more than just a dynamic playmaker who's built for the NBA physically.
The Los Angeles Lakers' Alex Caruso was arrested in Texas on Tuesday for possession of less than two ounces of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
With the lottery results now official, let's examine five players the Warriors could target on July 29.
Max Scherzer was the subject of some pestering gamesmanship on Tuesday night, and let the Phillies manager know his displeasure following the fifth inning.
The G.O.A.T.’s six-pack is no joke.
Stephen A. Smith dropped a haymaker on the Ben Simmons matter. By Dan Roche
In an interview with author Matt Sullivan about his new book, we learned quite a bit about the former Celtic and his new team.
The question has swirled throughout the NFL for the past 24 hours. Who is the “motherf–ker” to whom Tom Brady is referring in his comments regarding a team that lost interest in signing Brady last year because they were “sticking with” the other guy? Speculation has centered on 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, because: (1) Brady [more]
The Celtics' trade of Kemba Walker to the Thunder may have been the right decision for all parties, but that doesn't mean it was easy.
Andy Reid tried to take the high road but Le'Veon Bell just isn't buying it.
The Tokyo Olympic men's golf qualifiers are set, drawn from the Official World Golf Ranking after the U.S. Open finished Sunday.
Having coached one and played with the other, Steve Kerr thinks Kevin Durant is the most talented player of all-time, not Michael Jordan.
Both Devin Booker and Patrick Beverley went to the locker room after colliding in the third quarter on Tuesday night.