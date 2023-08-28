Sheboygan South football's Maddox Xiong embraces Hmong heritage, Christian faith to excel

SHEBOYGAN — Maddox Xiong knows he might not look the part of a standout athlete because of his Hmong ethnicity.

The Sheboygan South Redwings senior stands 5-10, a bit taller than most Hmong, an indigenous people from Southeast Asia, which he says might make opposing teams think they can pick on him when he lines up at cornerback.

“We’re naturally not normally tall,” Xiong says of most Hmong. “Teams might throw my way because I don’t look like a threat. Maybe that gives the quarterback more confidence in his wide receiver but I like that, I get more action.”

In Week 1 against West Bend West, Xiong got plenty of the action he craves and intercepted three passes including one to seal a 7-0 victory in the final minute of the fourth quarter.

Sheboygan South's Maddox Xiong (24) has embraced both his Hmong heritage and Christian faith to excel on the football field.

Earlier in the game-ending drive Xiong acknowledged he allowed a pass to be completed, and wasn’t about to let that happen again.

“It was amazing,” Xiong said of the game-winning pick. “I’m glad God gave me the opportunity. After that earlier play I told myself I’d get ball next time.”

It isn’t even the first time he’s had three interceptions in a game, doing so 40-0 win over Green Bay West last season.

Mike Rank, in his first year as head coach at Sheboygan South after more than two decades in the program, says in all his years primarily focused on defensive backs Xiong is among the best he’s seen.

“His ball skills are incredible, his technique is excellent,” Rank said. “He trusts his technique to carry over from his football IQ.”

The senior, who also plays wide receiver for the Redwings, displayed one of the most important qualities in a defensive back according to Rank on the final drive.

“He has a short memory,” Rank said. “He’ll erase the mental whiteboard in his head and move on after a bad play. He was almost cat and mousing the quarterback on that last play.”

Rank further explained why Xiong is such a special player.

“He has such a good understanding of ball and wide receiver radius,” Rank said. “He can bait the quarterback into thinking the receiver is open but he’s got the closing speed to jump in front.”

Xiong led the Fox River Classic Conference-South division with six interceptions and was named second team all-conference at defensive back so he’s put his knowledge to good use.

“It’s just kind of natural, in my head I know what I can close in on,” Xiong said. “I always think in my head I want the ball so I just have to take advantage of that.”

He even is active on the offensive end, recently telling Rank and the coaches an idea he had while playing receiver.

“I love the intelligence,” Rank said. “We’re like yeah, great idea we’ll do that. He’s a valuable weapon on offense, too.”

When Xiong isn’t at school or playing football, he’s heavily involved in the Hmong community and his Christian faith which usually goes hand-in-hand. He works about 15-20 hours, mostly on the weekends, at his aunt’s bubble tea shop, Bestea in Sheboygan.

“It’s a great thing and we have a lot of fun,” Xiong says of working for family. “We play Christian music because we want people to know we’re Christian.”

Almost every time he takes the field the senior will wear a bracelet which says “Jesus loves me” and will regularly pray before and after games thanking God for the blessings in his life.

“I always try to appreciate God giving me this talent,” Xiong said.

A major tenet of his faith is giving back to others, which is why he doesn’t take lightly the spotlight he’s been granted.

“You don’t see many Hmong playing football,” Xiong said. “We don’t get the light as much because of our height. I hope to motivate other Hmong people that football can be for them too.”

His coach thinks Xiong is a true inspiration.

“Regardless of population he’s a great role model for everyone at our school,” Rank said. “He’s the type of kid we want in our program.”

