SheBelieves Final continues US Soccer’s love affair with Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For more than two decades, the capital of Ohio has also been a capital for US Soccer and Tuesday night’s SheBelieves Cup Final was one of the best chapters in this evolving story.

The US women’s national team played its second match at Lower.com Field and beat Canada in a thrilling SheBelieves Cup Final. After the teams tied 2-2 through regulation, the match went to a penalty shootout that ended with the USA winning in sudden death 5-4 after seven rounds.

US Soccer has brought its resounding success from Historic Crew Stadium into the new Arena District home. In the nearly 20 years the USA men’s and women’s teams played at Historic Crew Stadium, they lost one time in 19 matches with the women never losing.

Through the first four games at Lower.com Field, the US women have won twice and the men have as well. “This crowd was awesome tonight,” said USWNT forward Alex Morgan. “So loud, especially during the penalties. I think they were a huge factor for us. It was great to see.”

The crowd of more than 19,000 strong brought energy all game long. Each goal and save in regulation and penalties was met with deafening noise and after the trophy ceremony, young girls and boys were screaming for every player.

One of the USWNT’s stars has made Columbus into a second home. Forward Sophia Smith, the tournament MVP, has played twice at Lower.com Field and has scored five goals — A hat-trick against Uzbekistan in 2022 and two goals on Tuesday against Canada.

“I don’t know. Apparently I have a special place in my heart for Ohio,” said Smith. “Good vibes here.”

The US women are hoping those good vibes they feel in Columbus will translate to the Paris Olympics this summer. They chase the team’s first gold medal since 2012 and are hoping this high-pressure win in Downtown Columbus has them ready for the City of Lights.

