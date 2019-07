Sheard misses Colts practice with knee injury, Luck rests

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) -- Indianapolis Colts starting defensive end Jabaal Sheard missed practice again Saturday with an injured knee and it's not clear when he could return.

Coach Frank Reich told reporters Friday the team's medical staff was evaluating Sheard's knee for soreness and swelling.

Reich did not speak following the team's first workout in full pads, but team owner Jim Irsay says the injury is ''not season ending'' and he expects Sheard to play this season.

Sheard has started all 32 games since signing with the Colts in 2017, and finished sixth on the team in tackles with 50 and third in sacks with 5+ last season.

Quarterback Andrew Luck, receiver T.Y. Hilton, left tackle Anthony Castonzo also sat out as scheduled rest days.

