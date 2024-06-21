Sheaf signs revised deal to stay with County

Ross County midfielder Max Sheaf has signed a new contract to stay at the club until 2025.

Sheaf, 24, arrived on a two-year deal from Redditch United last summer, but has now agreed revised terms for the next 12 months.

He made 19 appearances last term before missing the final month through injury.

Count boss Don Cowie said: "We are happy to have Max under contract for next season, he was performing well before his injury and we look forward to him returning to action with us in the near future."