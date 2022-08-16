Shea Langeliers, Athletics' top prospect, called up; Stephen Piscotty released

A's call up top prospect Langeliers, release Piscotty originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Shea Langeliers is heading to The Show.

The Athletics selected the contract of the 24-year-old catcher Tuesday morning. Langeliers, considered the A's top prospect by MLB.com, likely will make his long-awaited MLB debut Tuesday night against the Texas Rangers.

Additionally, Oakland released outfielder Stephen Piscotty and placed Ramón Laureano on the 10-day injured list with a strained left oblique.

The A's acquired Langeliers from the Atlanta Braves along with Cristian Pache, Ryan Cusick and Joey Estes in the Matt Olson blockbuster trade in mid-March.

Langeliers is ranked as the 28th-best prospect in all of baseball by MLB.com and No. 53 by Fangraphs.

In 92 games with Triple-A Las Vegas this season, Langeliers is batting .283/.366/.510 with 19 home runs, 19 doubles and two triples. He ranks second among all Triple-A catchers with an .876 OPS and a 115 wRC+.

Langeliers was also named the MVP of 2022 MLB Futures Game at Dodger Stadium after hitting a home run and throwing out a runner trying to steal second base.

If Langeliers starts behind the plate Tuesday night at Globe Life Field, he will catch JP Sears' second start in an A's uniform.

Piscotty was acquired by the A's in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals following the 2017 MLB season. Over the past five years, Piscotty has suited up for 403 games for Oakland, batting .245/.305/.423 with 55 home runs.

In 42 contests this season, Piscotty had struggled to a .593 OPS and 48 strikeouts in 139 plate appearances.

The first pitch of Tuesday's contest is set for 5:05 p.m. PT. Tune in to NBC Sports California for "A's Pregame Live" before the game.