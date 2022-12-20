Is that 'all she wrote' for the 2022 Patriots? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses the New England Patriots and their 2022 NFL season.
A look at how former Vols performed in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady apparently gave Eli Apple, B.J. Hill and the Cincinnati Bengals bulletin board material ahead of Sunday's game.
Denny Carter breaks down the best wavier wire pickups for Week 16, including Tyler Allgeier, Marquise Goodwin, and Jahan Dotson. (Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports)
Leading 24-12 with 1:39 left, the Packers had first-and-goal at the Rams’ 1-yard line on Monday night, and they decided to kneel down three times to end the game, rather than score another touchdown. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said that’s what he’ll always do in that situation. “I didn’t think about that. I just think [more]
The final play of Sunday's game against the Raiders will get all the headlines, but you could make a case that the NFL cost the Patriots a win with a botched review of Keelan Cole's touchdown.
The Patriots will pick in the top 20 of the first round if their late-season slide continues. Here's the updated 2023 NFL Draft order after the Week 15 results.
Is there still a chance? It's bleak but at least feasible that the Green Bay Packers make the playoffs. Here's what has to happen.
With three games to go in the 2022 NFL season, six teams are already in the playoffs — and 11 more know that if they win out, they’ll get in. More teams can get in with help, and the possibilities involving various results over the next three weeks are almost endless, but for teams and [more]
Former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis had some strong opinions about how Mac Jones and Jakobi Meyers handled themselves on the Patriots' disastrous final play against the Raiders.
Julian Edelman had a stunned, angry reaction to the Patriots' shocking Week 15 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.
Here's a look at the Bears' projected draft pick outcomes for the 2023 NFL draft.
McGinest won three Super Bowls with the Patriots and currently works as an analyst for NFL Network.
Former Vols' quarterback target commits to former Tennessee coaches.
Some commentary on the Joe Burrow-Tom Brady handshake.
The defending Super Bowl champions are eliminated from playoff contention with a 24-12 loss to the Packers in Green Bay as Baker Mayfield runs out of magic.
The Packers played a winning style and kept their playoff hopes alive on Monday night. Here are three things that stood out from a 24-12 win over the Rams on MNF.
Baker Mayfield revealed exactly why he requested his release from the Panthers in an interview with ESPN.
The Dolphins dropped a third consecutive game, this time at chilly Buffalo on a Saturday night. Here's what Joe Schad noticed upon further review.
They say success has 1,000 fathers and failure is an orphan. Well, the NFL’s ultimate late-game failure has one and only one prime mover. Bill Belichick. Beyond his failure to properly prepare his players to not attempt a Stanford band play in a tie game with no time on the clock in regulation, Belichick could [more]
All eyes are on the quarterback position this week for the Steelers.