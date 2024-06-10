She won't play softball, but Cedar Park's Lillian Stone sure picked a good softball school

All about Lillian: Teleporting to Hawaii ... or taking a plane

Tell something about you that most people don't know.

I love to write. I actually have a self-published book on Amazon called "Lorida." And I also enjoy photography.

Do you have big summer plans?

I'm most looking forward to traveling to Hawaii with my family. The trip is filled with a lot of hiking and beautiful views.

If you could have any super power, what would it be?

Being able to teleport. There are so many places I want to see and experience with such little time to do it. It would make things a lot easier.

What do you believe to be the world's greatest invention?

I would say it's the camera, because capturing moments in time can help us savor the small things in a life that moves so quickly.

What is your favorite food?

I love mac and cheese from pretty much anywhere. It is always tasty and never lets me down.

Cedar Park softball player Lillian Stone has published a book called "Lorida." She graduated in May and will continue her education in the fall at the University of Oklahoma.

A proper gift for her coach

What has been your favorite softball memory?

My favorite memory was the game we won on my coach's birthday last year. It was a spring break game, and there was nowhere else I’d have rather been. We were all so happy, and we had so much fun celebrating with her.

What do you plan to do after high school?

I am attending the University of Oklahoma, where I will major in journalism and minor in political science. I am not playing softball, but I am super excited to watch the games.

Do you have any pregame rituals?

Yes, I always keep a positive mindset the whole day despite any chaos to keep my mind clear for the game. I also always tie my left cleat before my right. I’ve been doing this since I was 10.

Cedar Park outfielder Lillian Stone said softball has taught her that consistency is better than having a roller coaster of highs and lows. She and her family will travel to Hawaii this summer.

Has softball taught you any lessons you apply to daily life?

Softball has taught me that consistency is important during highs and lows. Whether you win or lose, showing up for your team and pushing yourself to work hard will go a long way.

Dream dinner: Former first lady and Cleopatra break bread

If you could have dinner with any four people in the history of the world, who would they be?

I would choose Abigail Adams, Albert Einstein, Cleopatra and Christopher Columbus.

Abigail Adams?

I picked her because I would want to tell her about all the amazing things women have accomplished since her passing.

Other Faces off the field interviews

Other Central Texas softball players we interviewed this season: Leander UT Catelyn Beckerley, Bowie P Kate Bookidis, Cedar Ridge OF London Collins, Ann Richards INF Milan Fairchild, Westlake P Eden Matt, Round Rock OF Meghan Merwick, Ann Richards C Zia Shtraikh, Hays 3B Julissa Vasquez, Hendrickson P Tabita Villa and Hyde Park UT Olivia Villanueva

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Faces off the field: Lillian Stone, Cedar Park senior outfielder