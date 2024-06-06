She won a national championship at Kentucky. Now she’ll play for Team USA in the Olympics.

Avery Skinner, who played a key role for Kentucky’s NCAA volleyball national championship team in 2020-21, was named Wednesday to the United States team for this summer’s Olympic Games in France.

Skinner, an outside hitter who played for UK from 2017-21 before transferring to Baylor to play her final season for her home-state school, is the first Kentucky volleyball player ever to compete in the Olympics.

The Summer Games are scheduled for July 26-Aug. 11 in Paris. The women’s volleyball tournament, which includes teams from 12 countries, will play out July 28-Aug. 11.

Skinner, a native of Katy, Texas, was one of 12 players named to the Team USA Olympic roster Wednesday night. The roster includes eight players who won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

Skinner, 25, now plays professionally in Italy.

In 12 Olympic appearances, the U.S. women have won one gold medal (2020), three silver medals (1984, 2008, 2012) and two bronze medals (1992, 2016).

Indoor volleyball at the 2024 Olympic Games will take place at South Paris Arena 1 with all games broadcast live on the networks of NBC Universal.

Skinner and sister Madisen both played for UK’s national championship team. They are the daughters of former NBA player Brian Skinner, a former first-round pick out of Baylor who spent 13 years in the league with eight different franchises. Madi spent one more season at Kentucky after winning the NCAA title, then transferred to Texas where she won two more.

Avery Skinner spent four seasons at Kentucky before transferring for her final college year at Baylor.

U.S. women’s Olympic roster

Players listed with hometown and college:

Lauren Carlini, Aurora, Ill. (Wisconsin)

Jordan Larson, Hooper, Neb. (Nebraska)

Annie Drews, Elkhart, Ind. (Purdue)

Chiaka Ogbogu, Coppell, Texas (Texas)

Kathryn Plummer, Aliso Viejo, Calif. (Stanford)

Jordyn Poulter, Aurora, Colo. (Illinois)

Dana Rettke, Riverside, Ill. (Wisconsin)

Kelsey Robinson, Bartlett, Ill. (Nebraska)

Avery Skinner, Katy, Texas (Kentucky, Baylor)

Jordan Thompson, Edina, Minn. (Cincinnati)

Haleigh Washington, Colorado Springs, Colo. (Penn State)

Justine Wong-Orantes, Cypress, Calif. (Nebraska)

