She Ultra: Wales to host UK first female-only charity ultra marathon

More than 500 women are set to take part in the 31-mile (50 km) event on Saturday [Mared Llywelyn]

Wales is set to host what organisers claim is the UK's first ever female-only charity ultra-marathon.

Hundreds of women will be taking on the 31-mile (50km) She Ultra course on the Llyn Peninsula, Gwynedd, on Saturday.

Organiser Huw Williams was inspired to set up the event after being diagnosed with cancer during the pandemic.

He said he wants to show his appreciation for the care shown by the women around him during his recovery.

An experienced ultra runner, Mr Williams' symptoms appeared while he was competing in a 10-mile endurance race up Yr Wyddfa in 2019.

He was diagnosed with inoperable stage 4 neuroendocrine cancer and has since had to undergo major heart surgery.

Organiser Huw Williams was diagnosed with inoperable stage 4 neuroendocrine cancer [Huw Williams]

Following the surgery he decided to establish an endurance event which would be accessible to all women.

The event is raising money for women's cancer charities, supporting those living with the disease and those who have lost someone to it.

More than 500 women are set to take part in the event on Saturday - amongst them are friends Amelia Shaw and Jennie Roberts, who both live in the local area.

The experience is new for both of them, especially for Amelia who had never been on a hike before starting her training for the event.

Amelia (L) and Jennie have been training over the last few months [BBC]

"We're not competing with the other women," said Amelia.

"We're doing it with them and I think that's one of the main things about it.

"It doesn't matter if you're doing it in 10 hours, 12 hours or whatever... you're still doing it."

Jennie added that she thinks it is "really cool" to have only women racing, as "the gender stereotype is that men can do things a bit faster or stronger than women".

With their wider group of friends, both women have been training over the last few months with long walks, strength sessions in the gym and wild swimming.

Jennie said she believes the event is empowering for all women. [Jennie Roberts]

Mr Williams said the event has introduced a number of other features to make the event as accessible as possible, including have no cut-off time.

"Each aid station is run by women only, and within those there are sanitary and hygiene products, and places for women to pump breast milk," he said.

"We've also got She Ultra ambassadors that are walking and running with them, and we've also got a woman photographer."

Female ultra running has had a little more attention recently following Jasmin Paris' feat as the first woman ever to complete the Barkley Marathons in the US, one of the toughest races in the world - which she says she did it for women worldwide.

Mared Llywelyn, an experienced ultra runner and one of the She Ultra ambassadors, has said she hopes to inspire more women to take on similar challenges.

"It's something that's developed naturally for me from starting running to increasing the distance in a way, but that's not the same for everyone," she said.

"I know a few women who'll be taking part on Saturday who are doing something like this for the first time.

"I'm so glad that they're going to get the same kind of experience as I've had and have enjoyed so much."