She Se Puede pop-up market continues tour

Aug. 9—The She Se Puede all-women business owners pop-up market spent the weekend at the Cup of Joy Espresso parking lot, 505 Basin St. SW, in Ephrata.

Vendors sold clay earrings, clothing, homemade soap, cosmetic items, crafts, candles, food and more.

The vision is to create a community of small, women-owned businesses who empower each other and spread that energy throughout the state, said Quincy's Andaluz Family Mexican Restaurant owner and She Se Puede organizer Blanca Acevedo.

So far, the market has also popped up in Quincy, Moses Lake and Wenatchee.

In addition to the Grant County Fair on Aug. 21, the She Se Puede market will appear at La Mexicana SuperMarket in Wenatchee Aug. 28-29.

For women who would like to register as a vendor at an upcoming market, visit form.jotform.com/211471366492053.