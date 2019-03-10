She said yes! Wie engaged to son of NBA legend

Michelle Wie and Jonnie West took their relationship to the next level over the weekend, getting engaged in San Francisco. The LPGA star revealed the news on Instagram.

It was just a couple months ago that Michelle Wie revealed she was dating Golden State Warriors basketball operations manager, Jonnie West, son of NBA legend Jerry West.

And the happy couple took their relationship to the next level over the weekend, getting engaged in San Francisco.

Wie, 29, shared the news with her followers in an Instagram post on Sunday:

My person for life!!!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #WieGoesWest @jonniewest4

The news comes during a stretch of Wie's career when she's had trouble staying on the course because of injures. 

In her first start since having hand surgery last October, the 2014 U.S. Women's Open champion withdrew from February's HSBC Women’s World Championship citing "nerve entrapment" in her hand. She hasn't played since.

