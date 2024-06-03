'She was outstanding' - Martinez Losa

Pedro Martinez Losa hailed the "professionalism" of Scotland goalkeeper Lee Gibson who recently lost her number one spot to Sandy MacIver before her injury.

The Manchester City shot-stopper ruptured her ACL in the opening minutes of Scotland's Group B2 opener against Serbia and was replaced by Gibson.

The Glasgow City goalkeeper kept a clean sheet against Slovakia, in her first start since the 6-0 defeat to England before backing it up with an "outstanding" performance against Israel in Friday's 4-1 win.

Gibson pulled off three wonderful saves to deny Israel at clinical moments in the match, and they didn't go unnoticed by the the head coach.

"Her experience and leadership is unbelievable for the group," the Spaniard said in advance of their second meeting with Israel in four days.

"She always took every situation with professionalism and with the best interest of the group, putting the team in front of her own interests and we really appreciate that.

!It makes our work with the young ones easier and we are very proud of that and I am very happy she put that performance in on Friday night.

“She was outstanding, but it was never in doubt."