"She’s the most athletic big in our conference": Wisconsin's Serah Williams turns heads in breakout season.

MADISON – Not long after Iowa downed Wisconsin in the Big Ten opener in December, Hawkeyes coach Lisa Bluder expressed a little bit of relief.

The game wasn’t the issue for the Big Ten’s dean of women’s basketball coaches; Iowa won by 22 points and led comfortably throughout the fourth quarter. The potential of Badgers sophomore Serah Williams, fresh off 15 points and eight rebounds in just 17 minutes, was the topic of conversation.

“I’m a big fan,” Bluder said. “I think she’s got great size. She’s athletic. I just think she could be a great stretch 4 or 5. I think Serah is a tremendous player. She got into foul trouble, so we didn’t get to see her at her full strength. Thank goodness because she’s a lot to guard.”

Williams is a lot to handle, period.

Few players impact both ends of the floor more than Badgers’ 6-foot-4 sophomore forward, play that is helping coach Marisa Moseley’s rebuild take another step while putting Williams in position to become the program’s first first-team all-Big Ten player in a decade.

Williams, who is making news with her program-record 12 straight double-doubles, wants much more.

“I don’t know if it has anything to do with the record at this point. I don’t know if it ever did,” Moseley said. “I think it’s more about for her. … The other night she was like ‘I almost had 20 rebounds’. It’s the desire to try to do something that she hasn’t done before, knowing that also helps our team win, pushing herself beyond where maybe she thought she was even capable of going.”

Wisconsin Badgers forward Serah Williams shoots against Minnesota at Williams Arena on Feb 20.

Serah Williams, Caitlin Clark part of elite company in Big Ten

A year ago Williams averaged 12.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game while hitting 54.3% of her shots as one of the Big Ten's top freshmen.

Check her out now: Williams ranks third in the Big Ten in scoring (18.6 ppg), first in rebounds (11.3 rpg), first in blocks (3.0 bpg) and fourth in field goal percentage (.526). Her averages, in most cases, are better in conference play: 20.1 points with a .560 field goal percentage with 12.7 rebounds and 2.9 blocks.

Among the conference’s top five scorers, Iowa’s Caitlin Clark ranks among the top five in four categories - points, three-point percentage, assists, minutes - as does Minnesota's Mara Braun, who made the cut in points, free throw percentage, three-pointers per game and minutes.

“I think Serah, so far, might be the most improved player in the conference and that’s saying a lot because I thought she was pretty good last year as a freshman,” Rutgers coach Coquese Washington said after Williams posted 17 points and 18 rebounds in a 61-43 victory last Saturday . “She plays with a lot more poise. She’s added the high post jumper consistently, so she’s a handful every night.”’

Key to Williams surge this season has been added minutes. She averaged 24.6 per game last year, but thanks to better conditioning and smarter play on defense, is up to 30.5 per game this season.

And, as Washington noted, Williams added a face-up game. Her range sometimes extends to three-point territory where she is shooting 38.1% (8 for 21).

“She’s worked a ton on her perimeter game, so that helps with her confidence, .... ” Moseley said. “She feels comfortable stepping out and getting a couple of buckets there.”

Wisconsin's Serah Williams looks to the basket as Nebraska's Alexis Markowski defends on Jan. 4 at the Kohl Center in Madison.

Williams anchors Badgers offense and defense

Most of Williams' damage, however, still comes in the paint where she is tough for other forwards and centers to match up against because of her mobility. She is also helped by teammates who are getting her the ball at the right moment.

On the other end of the floor, her presence inside plays a key role in a Badgers defense that tops the Big Ten in opponent field goal percentage (.394).

Williams' athleticism obviously is of great assistance in shot blocking, but the ability to block shots without fouling has turned her into one of the nation's best. (She ranked sixth in Division I entering play Friday.) Only twice has she played less than 25 minutes in a game, a sign of her ability to stay on the floor while serving as UW's anchor defensively.

“She’s the most athletic big in our conference,” Illinois coach Shauna Green said following UW's road win in Champaign in January.

Williams is also one of the Big Ten's most valuable players to her team.

She is averaging 20.9 points, 12.4 rebounds and three blocks per game during her double-doubles streak. Wisconsin is 6-6 in those games.

Williams’ play has helped Wisconsin (13-12) reach its most regular-season wins since 2018-19. The team's 6-9 mark in the Big Ten matches its conference win total from last season with three games left.

How valuable is Williams to Wisconsin? We'll get another measure at 3 p.m. Sunday when the Badgers play host to Purdue at the Kohl Center.

The Boilermakers (11-15, 4-11 Big Ten) beat Wisconsin by 39 points on Dec. 30 when Williams didn't play due to illness.

Since then Wisconsin has moved two games ahead of the Boilermakers in the standings. A win would move the Badgers a step closer to clinching a first-round bye for the conference tournament.

"When she steps on the court I don’t know if there is an alter ego, but she definitely wants to dominate," Moseley said. "I think the more you have that success, the more you grow into that, I think for her, I think there is a maturity that comes with that."

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Wisconsin's Serah Williams impresses competition in breakout season