'She loves Indiana.' One of program's greats Ali Patberg fulfilling dream on IU's bench.

BLOOMINGTON — For as long as Ron Patberg can remember, his daughter could never get enough basketball — playing, watching, analyzing, you name it.

While Ali Patberg's little sister, Kenzie, wanted to watch cartoons to relax after AAU tournaments in their childhood summers, Ali always wanted to put on the NBA Summer League.

“How many kids, how many girls want to watch basketball in July?” Ron said. “She was one of those kids … she was engaged in what was going on in the game, not just what was happening with the person with the ball, but all aspects of the game of basketball. Just from there, I knew she obviously had a love for basketball.”

Ali grew up in a basketball family — both Ron and Ali’s mother, Julie Davis, played basketball at Division III Hanover College. Later in Ali’s young basketball career, Ron, along with his wife RaNae Isaak, helped coach her high school basketball team at Columbus North, which also rostered Kenzie and two of her cousins.

“We're definitely a basketball family, that's for sure, it’s in her blood,” Ron said. “My twin brother (Rick) and I, we both played, and we both have coached since we've been out of college. So really, it's been, like 30, 33 years.”

From a young age, Ali knew she always wanted basketball to be a part of her life. That journey has taken her from Columbus, to Notre Dame, to IU, to Indianapolis and almost to Spain.

Now, just an hour away from her hometown, she’s realizing her dream of becoming a coach at her alma mater.

Staying close to home

The Patberg family always had a love for IU sports. They lived an hour away from Bloomington in Columbus, Indiana, and developed a passion for Indiana football and basketball.

Patberg, who led Columbus North to its first girls basketball state championship in 2015, was a five-star recruit, McDonald’s All American, Gatorade Player of the Year and 2015 IndyStar Miss Basketball.

But despite her love for IU, she picked Notre Dame — in a recruiting class that included Arike Ogunbowale and Marina Mabrey — to play for legendary coach Muffet McGraw in South Bend.

Then, Ali caught the injury bug.

She tore her ACL ahead of her freshman year, forcing her to miss the 2015-16 season. She played in 22 games for the Fighting Irish in her second year, but something didn’t feel right.

She wanted to come back home.

“It was a big goal of mine to try to stay close to home, stay in Indiana, just because I love Indiana, everything — the people, the basketball, it's one of a kind,” Patberg told IndyStar. “I believe our fans are extra passionate about the sport and playing it the Indiana way. I grew up learning how to play basketball a certain way, and I'm passionate about the game, and I'm passionate about Indiana basketball.”

She transferred to IU and had to sit out the 2017-18 season because of transfer rules at the time. But she used that year to grow as a leader on and off the court.

Indiana Hoosiers guard Ali Patberg (14) dribbles the ball during the women’s Big Ten tournament game against the Ohio State Buckeyes, Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Indiana won 70-62.

With the help of a COVID-19 waiver, Patberg ended up playing four full years at IU, amounting to a seven-year college basketball career.

She finished her IU career with 1,752 points — ninth in school history at the time — and was third all-time with 528 assists. As a four-time All-Big Ten honoree, she was a part of three NCAA tournament runs, including two Sweet 16s and one Elite Eight.

She also secured a bachelor’s degree in finance and master’s degree in recreational administration. By then, she was ready to move on from college basketball.

“Gosh, I was 25 my last season,” Patberg said. “In the locker room, I kind of was always older, but I was always our leader … I had truly gained the trust of my teammates just because of the relationships I built.”

Switching gears

Patberg always knew she wanted to be a coach after her playing days were over. After seeing the impact her dad, AAU coaches and the Indiana staff had throughout her life, she wanted to do the same.

“I learned the game of basketball, but more importantly, you know, I learned a lot about life," Patberg said, "and I was inspired by my coaches not just to be a better player on the court, but just a great person off the floor, and a leader, so I always wanted to be able to do that for other people.”

At the time of her graduation from IU, though, she just didn’t know how quickly she’d decide to switch gears.

She wasn’t a highly touted prospect, but the Indiana Fever still gave her a chance to play close to home, picking her with the 34th selection (last of the Fever’s seven picks) in the 2022 draft.

Less than a month later, she was cut.

“The one great thing about sports is that most of the time, people are going to fail, and basketball is a sport of failure,” Ron said of how his coaching philosophy relates to life. “And how you overcome, how you persevere, how you fight, how you handle yourself in those situations is just as important as how you act when you win. And it happens in life. You're going to go for a job interview, and they're gonna interview 20 of you, and one person is going to be selected.”

A couple months later, Ali had a decision to make — play professionally overseas, far away from family, or stay close to come in a coaching role.

She had an offer to play in Spain for the winter, possibly paving a different path into the WNBA if she played well. But IU coach Teri Moren also had an opening on her staff, and thought of Ali right away.

Once Moren made the offer, it was a simple yes from the former Hoosiers star.

“I knew what I was going to have to do in terms of playing overseas, and being away from my family and friends for six, eight months out of the year, every year, and that didn't really sound too fun for me,” Patberg said. “I knew what I wanted to do. Coach Moren gave me an opportunity to start here, so it was kind of an easy answer.”

She started as the team and recruitment coordinator during the 2022-23 season, focusing on a wide range of things off the court. Ahead of the 2023-24 season, the NCAA changed the rules to allow a sixth coach on the bench during games.

So, Patberg was promoted to assistant coach.

“Ali is a natural,” Moren said in October. “We knew it when we coached her, and it has not surprised me one bit how she has really embraced her role here on staff, and she’s dove right in, just like how she did as a player. Comes in early every morning, gets her workout in, then dives into film.”

Indiana Assistant Coach Ali Patberg talks with Indiana's Chloe Moore-McNeil (22) during the second half of the Indiana versus Lipscomb women's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023.

Despite being on the team just two years ago, she has moved seamlessly into a coaching role — which includes some of her former teammates. As a former point guard herself, she works primarily with IU's guards.

“It's just been amazing to see her confidence kind of grow as a coach on the sideline,” said Mackenzie Holmes, who played with Patberg for three years. “She's instrumental to a lot of what we do in practice. She's spending a lot of time with players developing in workouts, in practice all of that. It's just been cool to see her take that jump, because you kind of saw her as a player/coach when she was playing here.”

Patberg didn’t say whether she’d eventually want to make the jump to being a head coach — she’s just taking it day-by-day. But one thing is clear: She’s on the right track.

“She has a very bright future in this profession,” Moren said. “Two things about Ali — she loves this game, and she loves Indiana.”

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana women's basketball: Ali Patberg finding way as assistant coach