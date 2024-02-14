'She got emotional': How Leilani Armenta learned she is in Jackson State football's 2024 plans

During the meet and greet at the M-Bar to introduce the 2024 football signing class of Jackson State during its National Signing Day Recruit Reveal on Feb. 7, coach T.C. Taylor conceded the Tigers didn't recruit any kickers.

Taylor said he believes Jackson State has a good group of specialists coming back. Gerardo Baeza, who missed most of the 2023 season because of injury, is "looking really strong." Dylan Wasson, who debuted in Week 5 and finished second on the team in scoring with 35 points, remains in the mix.

So does Leilani Armenta, who made national headlines in 2023 when she became the first woman to play in an HBCU football game.

A redshirting member of the JSU women's soccer team, she joined the football squad after Baeza and punter Matt Noll were sidelined by injuries and kicked in two games. Taylor said Armenta approached him shortly after the season about returning in 2024.

“That was a special moment,” Taylor said. “I was coming out of my office, and she stopped me in the hallway and asked me ‘Coach, are you going to bring me back?’

"I said, 'Did anybody tell you differently?' She got emotional and she just loves football. I told her that 'we are taking you seriously. You are in the rotation and you are going to be able to go out and compete with the rest of the kickers this spring.'”

Jackson State kicker Leilani Armenta (35) practices kicks before the game against the Texas Southern Tigers at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Football Stadium in Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.

On Sept. 23, 2023 against Bethune-Cookman, Taylor gave Armenta her historic opportunity. Armenta started the game with a 25-yard pooch kick, and the Tigers went on to defeat the Wildcats 22-16.

Five weeks later, Taylor used Armenta to kick three extra points against Arkansas-Pine Bluff in a 40-14 victory.

Less than two weeks after the season concluded, Armenta announced her decision on X, formerly known as Twitter:

“I would like to thank God, my parents and everyone who has supported me in my life," she wrote. "With that being said, I will be stepping away from soccer and pursuing collegiate football as a kicker. It has been my dream to play Division I football and playing for coach T.C. Taylor has been a blessing. I am very thankful for the opportunity to continue pursuing my football career at Jackson State University and I would like to thank the Tiger family for supporting me and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for the JSU football program. Go Tigers!"

