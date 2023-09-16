She Feels Pretty prevails in the Natalma Stakes
She Feels Pretty charges late in the final furlong to win the 2023 Natalma Stakes at Woodbine Racetrack.
She Feels Pretty charges late in the final furlong to win the 2023 Natalma Stakes at Woodbine Racetrack.
No. 10 Alabama got back in the win column on Saturday, but it wasn’t pretty. It wasn’t pretty at all.
Follow along as we track all the Week 3 action on Saturday.
Georgia trailed 14-3 at halftime.
The Braves were the first team to secure a spot in the 2023 postseason, and they clinched the NL East crown with Wednesday's win over the Phillies.
Boston College nearly shocked the college football world on Saturday.
The NASCAR Cup Series embarks up on a 36-race schedule in 2023, with a pair of exhibition events, which begins in February at the Daytona 500 and concludes in November with the championship race in Phoenix.
No. 14 LSU got back on track on Saturday, and did so emphatically.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
The Cavaliers are "gathering more information," according to a statement.
Gilbert is now facing burglary charges in Nebraska and Georgia.
It's been a rough year for the Cardinals.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski reveals his top picks against the spread for Week 2.
The Chiefs are getting some reinforcements for Week 2.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
The Lakers continue to invest in their young core.
The NFL needs to change its rule on fumbling out of the end zone.
The Eagles have a great roster, but don't forget the O-line.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.