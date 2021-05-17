She bombs it: Chloe Kovelesky, 14, youngest golfer to qualify for 2021 U.S. Women’s Open at Olympic Club

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Beth Ann Nichols
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

On Chloe Kovelesky’s first birthday she took her first step. Her father, Richard, cut down a putter and wedge that same day. Even before she could walk, Chloe used to scoot across the floor smacking golf balls.

“I think she came out with a golf club,” joked her mother, Tina.

Now, at age 14, Chloe is the youngest player in the field at the 76th U.S. Women’s Open, having qualified May 11 at Banyan Cay Resort & Golf in West Palm Beach, Florida, with two rounds of 70. Chloe had mentor Morgan Pressel’s longtime caddie Barry “Rock” Cesarz on her bag. Growing up in Boca Raton, Pressel has long been Chloe’s favorite golfer.

“She fits my motto,” said Chloe, referring to the line that tops her Instagram account: You have to be a great person before you can be a great champion.

A young Chloe Kovelesky works on her short game in the family’s backyard (courtesy photo).

Richard tried to build a putting green in the backyard but Tina didn’t want Chloe playing in the dirt while it filled in. It wasn’t long before an artificial green with six holes was built to keep young Chloe occupied. The family’s chocolate lab Charlie grew up with Chloe, always eager to retrieve golf balls.

At age 5, the Koveleskys moved to Boca Woods Country Club after Chloe outgrew the backyard net.

“Every weekend our neighbor would bring me a bag full of golf balls from their pool,” said Tina.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Chloe Kovelesky (@chloegolf)

Chloe was 8 years old when Esquire’s “Short Game” debuted, a reality series about young kids and their parents and the road to the U.S. Kids Golf World Championship. (Not to be confused with the Netflix documentary with the same title. Amari Avery starred in that movie and also qualified for this year’s USWO.)

Chloe’s family got to see all the episodes from the Esquire series before they aired.

“She watched the first one,” said Tina, “and said ‘I don’t need to watch anymore. I’ve seen enough.’ ”

Chloe did eventually watch the last episode. She won two U.S. Kids titles (age 7-8) and an IMG Academy Junior World Championship (age 8).

Every couple of months someone will recognize Chloe from the series.

“I love being a mentor to kids and I want them to be able to look up to me and be able to know it’s not just about winning,” said Chloe. “It’s about being kind and being nice to people.”

Chloe isn’t exactly all grown up now, but she does consistently hit the ball between 280 and 290 off the tee. When she turned 14 in January, her parents got her a golf cart for her birthday. She keeps two rubber ducks on the dash and is careful not to drive with her air pods in.

Chloe, who is part of the class of 2025 and ranked 939th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, is homeschooled and typically heads out to practice at 7:15 a.m. When it starts to get hot, she heads back in for lunch and schoolwork and goes back out in the afternoon.

Professional golf isn’t new to Chloe, who has made 11 starts on the Florida mini-tour circuit with six top 5s and a victory at a National Women’s Golf Association event back in February with rounds of 74-70-70 at Black Bear Golf Club.

Still, nothing quite like a Women’s Open, where familiar faces at The Olympic Club in San Francisco June 3-6, will help her to feel more at ease. Pressel, who at age 12 became the youngest to qualify for the USWO, will be there working for NBC. Chloe also keeps in touch Christina Kim and Lexi Thompson, who later broke Pressel’s record.

“I’m looking forward to meeting everyone,” said Chloe.

“I love being able to be there and kind of see what my future looks like.”

Related

Cheyenne Woods, fueled by a wrong-ball penalty, medals at U.S. Women's Open qualifier

Cristie Kerr, 43, awarded special exemption into U.S. Women's Open field at The Olympic Club

Recommended Stories

  • ‘It’s not going to speed up play:’ Players, caddies react to PGA of America’s move to allow rangefinders at PGA Championship

    Players and caddies didn't hold back when asked their opinions on the use of rangefinders this week.

  • Golfweek Summer Series includes four-tournament lineup

    Summer golf is approaching, and Golfweek is revisiting some of its top venues for a four-tournament summer circuit.

  • The story of how the PGA awarded the 1991 Ryder Cup to Kiawah’s Ocean Course before it even existed

    The lead-up to the 1991 Ryder Cup, when Kiawah Island's Ocean Course was hurriedly yet masterfully completed, is one for the history books.

  • PGA Championship 2021: When is it, how to watch, tee-times, odds, prediction and more

    Everything you need to know ahead of the year’s second major

  • Cubs bullpen moves: Alec Mills to IL, Tommy Nance called up

    Alec Mills threw 1 2/3 innings against the Tigers on Saturday. He was charged with three runs.

  • ‘Saturday Night Live’ Ratings Return To Earth, Hit Lows With Host Keegan-Michael Key

    After Saturday Night Live‘s ratings rose sharply with host Elon Musk last week, they dropped to pre-Musk levels last night. The season’s penultimate episode, hosted by Keegan-Michael Key with Olivia Rodrigo as musical guest, drew a 3.5 household Live+Same Day rating in the 44 metered local markets and a 1.5 adults 18-49 rating in the […]

  • Rombauer pulls Preakness upset, Baffert's Medina Spirit 3rd

    Rombauer left Medina Spirit behind — and put horse racing’s latest controversy on the back burner. Little-known Rombauer sprung an 11-1 upset to win the Preakness on Saturday, passing Bob Baffert's Kentucky Derby winner to end a potential Triple Crown bid that would have carried a giant asterisk. Medina Spirit finished third and will not go on to the Belmont with a Triple Crown on the line and a potential Derby disqualification hanging over the sport.

  • 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Inside and Out

    The long-awaited 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392, outfitted with a 6.4-liter V8, made its bold appearance at the 2021 Easter Jeep Safari. An off-roader’s play space, Moab is home to tons of trails set among the famous red slick rock and outlying orange-colored sand dunes. Jeep enthusiasts trek to Moab all year for off-roading fun – especially during the Easter Jeep Safari (otherwise known as EJS). Jeep invited us to test its new high-powered beast on the trails to experience its capability for ourselves on rocky terrain, hard-packed dirt, loose sand and slick rock, plus a bit of the open road. The Wrangler Rubicon 392 marks the return of factory V8 power in a traditional Jeep-style vehicle. Offered only in the four-door Rubicon model and with an eight-speed automatic, the new 392 arrives packing 470 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. It obviously has plenty of giddy-up, doing 0 to 60 mph in an un-Wrangler-like 4.5 seconds. That's 40% quicker than a V6-powered Wrangler. From a dead stop to full-bore speed, its dual-mode exhaust with quad tailpipes growl deeply and braaaps loudly under full throttle. Passing ability is not surprisingly exceptional when on road, and in the sand, it flew through dunes throwing rooster tails. We couldn't wipe smiles off our faces, but watch speeds as it's easy to take all those horses above speed limits. Also watch your pocketbook: the 392 returns an EPA-estimated 13 mpg city, 17 mpg highway and 14 mpg combined. The obligatory eight-speed automatic shifts smoothly, effortlessly and very quickly, with well-spaced mid-range gears that pair well with the V8's low-end capability. It's good that it comes with responsive paddle shifters for a more engaging and fun drive (the first for a Wrangler), but it would be better if they were mounted to the steering column and therefore fixed in place for easy shifting during off-camber or tight turns. Additionally, unrelated push-buttons adorn the bottom-most shifter point, which are easy to accidentally press when in technical off-pavement situations. The 392 has a different four-wheel-drive system than other Wranglers, the Selec-Trac full-time system with an active transfer case and a 2.72 low-range gear ratio. Rather than operating in 2WD most of the time with driver-selectable 4WD high, neutral and 4WD low at the ready as needed, Selec-Trac runs in a 4WD Auto mode that constantly sends power to the front and rear wheels. Otherwise, and particularly while off-roading, the system acts as you'd expect. The 392 also features a revised transmission torque converter lockup control and the same 48:1 crawl ratio as other automatic-equipped Rubicons. Autoblog obsessively covers the auto industry. We are a trusted source of auto research, information, and automotive issues. Get more Autoblog Read: http://www.autoblog.comLike: http://on.fb.me/13uhpVbFollow: http://twitter.com/therealautoblog #jeepwrangler #wranglerv8 #jeepwrangler392

  • Alisson’s goal was the perfect football moment - you won’t see anything like it again

    When Sergio Aguero gave the Premier League and Sky Sports its greatest moment, Martin Tyler rose to the occasion. “Agueroooooo” is the commentary soundbite which will live on for generations, but it was the words that followed which really summed up the meaning of that title-winning goal. “I swear you’ll never see anything like this ever again.” Those words could have been revived for Liverpool’s winner at West Brom on Sunday, scored by their goalkeeper and highly unlikely to be repeated. Instead it was soundtracked by incredulous hooting laughter from Jamie Carragher, an equally appropriate response to a ridiculously rare moment. Clearly goalkeepers scoring is not a regular occurrence. Alisson was the first to do so in Liverpool's history and there have only been six examples in the Premier League, since the invention of football in 1992. This rarity was enhanced by the wider context of the goal, turning it from curios to unforgettable sporting moment. It was an immense goal on every level you can imagine, the technique, its timing, the context of game, the meaning for Liverpool’s morale, the reaction, the financial implications, its aforementioned rarity and Alisson’s personal story. Football doesn't get much better. Technique “I have a sense of how to head a ball,” said Alisson post-match, saying he sometimes practices in training “for fun”. Clearly.

  • Hong Kong-Singapore travel bubble postponed for a second time

    A travel bubble between Hong Kong and Singapore due to open on May 26 has been postponed for a second time, officials said on Monday, after a spike in cases in Singapore derailed the plan for quarantine-free travel between the financial hubs. The bubble was initially slated to begin in November last year but was called off after a rise in cases in Hong Kong. Hong Kong and Singapore have been largely successful in keeping the virus at bay over the past year with strict border controls and effective tracing of infections but new cases in Singapore this month have dashed hopes for the air travel bubble (ATB).

  • Ranking Auburn’s 2021 schedule game-by-game from easiest to most difficult

    Taking a look at Auburn football's 2021 schedule and ranking each opponent by the difficulty of the game for the Tigers.

  • Inmate dies after being found unresponsive in Mecklenburg County jail

    Since 2008, there have been 22 in-custody deaths, Sheriff’s Office says.

  • Sean Shelby’s Shoes: What’s next for Michael Chandler after UFC 262 title-fight loss?

    See who Michael Chandler should fight next after falling short of the lightweight title against Charles Oliveira in the UFC 262 headliner.

  • PGA Championship odds, predictions and picks

    We take a look at the 2021 PGA Championship odds and make our PGA Tour picks and predictions to win.

  • SNL’s ‘Weekend Update’ parodies Bob Baffert’s Kentucky Derby controversy

    The recent controversy surrounding Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit and trainer Bob Baffert was highlighted this weekend during Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update.”

  • Tom Cruise’s Colorado Home Sells for $39.5M—See Inside

    This is Tom Cruise’s second attempt to sell his 320-acre ranch-style home.

  • Panthers' Sam Bennett to have hearing with NHL

    Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett is scheduled to have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Monday. Bennett is facing potential discipline for boarding Tampa Bay forward Blake Coleman midway into the third period of the Panthers' 5-4 loss to the Lightning on Sunday. Bennett, 24, received a minor penalty for charging at 12:19 of the third period.

  • Egan Bernal claims 1st Giro d’Italia stage win to move into overall lead

    Egan Bernal showed why he's one of the favorites to win the Giro d'Italia as he stormed to victory in Stage 9 to also claim the leader's pink jersey.

  • Chiefs to sign WR Daurice Fountain following rookie minicamp tryout

    A new receiver is in the fold for the Kansas City Chiefs after a successful rookie minicamp tryout.

  • AT&T Byron Nelson payout: K.H. Lee nearly nets $1.5 million

    Purse and FedExCup points breakdowns for winner K.H. Lee and the rest of the players who made the cut at the 2021 AT&T Byron Nelson.