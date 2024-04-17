She’s 16 and just made her international soccer debut. How a Boise teen got discovered

The plan started as a way to catch the eyes of college recruiters.

Boise High School sophomore Marisol Stosich would post her soccer highlights to social media, build a following and maybe someday receive that coveted Division I scholarship.

But Stosich drew the attention of more than just college coaches. Scouts for the Guatemalan women’s soccer team found her highlights online, spotted her at a showcase event and liked what they saw.

Fast-forward through a whirlwind year of paperwork and tryouts, and the 16-year-old made her international debut with the Guatemalan senior national team last week.

The sophomore came off the bench in the 58th minute of a friendly vs. Colombia in New Jersey, taking the field with women twice her age under professional contracts throughout Europe and both North and South America.

“I’m not sure how they found me,” Stosich said this week. “But they did.”

Marisol Stosich (11) made the all-state first team with Boise High last fall. She earned her first international cap last week with Guatemala’s senior national team.

STOSICH’S GUATEMALAN HERITAGE

Born in Utah, Stosich grew up in Idaho Falls before moving to Boise last summer. She’s long dominated on Idaho soccer fields, making the all-state first team last fall for Boise High, playing with the Boise Timbers-Thorns in the ECNL, and helping lead Idaho Rush to a Far West regional title and a trip to the U.S Youth Soccer national finals last fall.

She proudly displayed her Guatemalan heritage across social media, posting updates from the family’s regular trips to Central America. But playing for that country never crossed her mind until an assistant coach contacted her mother in August.

“It was funny,” Claudia Stosich said. “I noticed a group for the Guatemalan national team was following her. I didn’t think it was a real thing because they only had a few followers. Then, all of a sudden, someone contacted me through WhatsApp and said, ‘We think she has great potential.’ ”

Claudia Stosich first came to the United States as an 18-year-old to study English at BYU. She fell in love with the country, married an American, Ryan, and planted roots.

She became a U.S. citizen and let her Guatemala passport expire. But the national team needed an active passport before it could start the paperwork needed for Marisol Stosich to become a dual citizen.

Months of paperwork accelerated once Claudia Stosich acquired that passport, and Guatemala invited Marisol Stosich to tryouts in January. She spent a week inside the national team’s complex, eating, sleeping and training with the senior team ahead of its CONCACAF W Gold Cup play-in game.

“It was super different,” Marisol Stosich said. “It was very professional. When you get there, everyone has dorm rooms. They make you eat a certain way, eat certain foods and drink certain fluids. There’s a tight schedule and you have to keep up with it.”

Stosich more than held her own though, and Claudia Stosich said Guatemalan coaches made it clear there was no need for another tryout. She was in.

Guatemala’s U-20 squad will remain Stosich’s primary club, providing her more minutes and opportunities to develop against players her own age. But she also has the talent to contribute to the senior team, too. So Guatemalan coaches told her to stay ready once she received her passport.

She didn’t have to wait long.

“I’m hoping to continue with the U-20 team and the senior team,” Marisol Stosich, above, said. “Hopefully I can become a starter on the team, once I’m older.”

IDAHO TEEN MAKES INTERNATIONAL DEBUT

Guatemala called Stosich up to the senior squad for two games in the U.S. last week, giving her an opportunity to get her feet wet.

She played the entire second half of an exhibition match in a 4-0 win over Paisley FC, an amateur club in the USL W League. The winger then made her international debut against Colombia on April 9, coming off the bench in a 3-0 loss.

Stosich said she was nervous but confident against Paisley, which is largely made up of college-age players. But taking the field against Colombia, a quarterfinalist at last year’s World Cup, was a different animal.

“It was a roller coaster,” she said. “I was excited but nervous, wondering if I’d do well. I didn’t want to let Guatemala and the coaches down. I wanted to prove I belong there.

“I think I did good, but there’s always room to improve.”

Stosich’s rise has earned her a loyal following in Guatemala. She’s amassed 60,000 followers on TikTok and now has 13,000 on Instagram. She’s received several interviews from Guatemalan news outlets, insisting to conduct them all in Spanish.

Boise High sophomore Marisol Stosich poses for a photo while playing last week with the Guatemalan women’s senior national soccer team in New Jersey. The 16-year-old made her international debut April 9, coming off the bench against Colombia.

“I’m there playing with the Guatemalan team, so I wanted to show my respect for Guatemala,” she said. “Even though my Spanish may not be perfect, I’m willing to try and express myself in their language.”

Stosich’s time with Guatemala doesn’t close any doors with the U.S. yet. She can play an unlimited number of U-20 games with another country without forfeiting her U.S. eligibility. FIFA rules limit her matches with senior teams, but she could apply for a one-time transfer after she turns 21.

Boise native Sofia Huerta received one of those transfers, switching from Mexico to the U.S. in 2017 before making the American roster at last summer’s World Cup. But that’s a far-off choice for another day.

Stosich has always worn her Guatemalan heritage on her sleeve and remains focused on two goals: chasing a Division I scholarship and developing into a regular for Guatemala.

“That’s the beauty of having a mom and dad from different countries,” Claudia Stosich said. “She gets to love both and be proud of both.”