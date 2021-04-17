Shcherbakova seals Russia's first World Team Trophy victory

·2 min read
  • Russia's Anna Shcherbakova performs during the women's free skating program of the ISU World Team Trophy figure skating competition in Osaka, western Japan, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
  • Russia's Anna Shcherbakova performs during the women's free skating program of the ISU World Team Trophy figure skating competition in Osaka, western Japan, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
  • Russia's Anna Shcherbakova performs during the women's free skating program of the ISU World Team Trophy figure skating competition in Osaka, western Japan, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
1 / 3

Japan World Team Trophy Figure Skating

Russia's Anna Shcherbakova performs during the women's free skating program of the ISU World Team Trophy figure skating competition in Osaka, western Japan, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)

OSAKA, Japan (AP) — World champion Anna Shcherbakova won the women’s free skate on Saturday to seal Russia's first-ever victory at the figure skating World Team Trophy.

First after the short program, the 17-year-old Shcherbakova opened with a quadruple flip and followed with a triple flip-triple toe loop combination en route to a score of 160.58 points.

Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto moved up to second place with 150.29 points after an impressive Matrix routine that included five triple jumps.

Russia’s Elizaveta Tuktamysheva was third with 146.23 points.

The result of the women’s free skate ensured Russia, with 125 points, would win its first World Team Trophy. The United States — the defending champion — was second with 110 followed by Japan with 107.

Only the United States and Japan have won previous World Team Trophy competitions, first held in 2009. Team USA has four victories and Japan has two.

The biennial World Team Trophy features the six best figure skating teams from the 2020-21 season.

"To finally be in first place means a lot to us,” Tuktamysheva said. “This is a little practice (for) the Olympic Games. It is important to have World Team Trophy before the Olympic Games, now we know what to do."

U.S. national champion Bradie Tennell delivered a solid performance but under-rotated a few jumps. She placed fourth with 133.19 points. Compatriot Karen Chen finished sixth with 127.24 points.

Teams from Japan, the United States, Canada, France, Russia and Italy competed. Italy was fourth with 72 points followed by France with 67 and Canada with 57.

Anastasia Mishina and Aleksandr Galliamov of Russia won the pairs free skating with 151.59 points. Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier of the United States were second with 133.63 points followed by Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara of Japan with 130.83.

Each country sends two men, two women, one pair and one ice dancing entry. The points are combined across the four disciplines with the highest point total winning.

A limited number of fans were allowed into Maruzen Intec Arena even though Osaka is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases.

On Saturday, Japan’s second-largest city recorded over 1,161 cases, the third highest daily tally.

With less than a year to go until the Beijing Olympics, many of the world’s top skaters are in Osaka, eager to get in another competition after several International Skating Union events were canceled due to the pandemic.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Chen tops Hanyu to win men's free skate at World Team Trophy

    Three-time world champion Nathan Chen won the free skate at the figure skating World Team Trophy on Friday to continue his dominance of two-time Olympic gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu. First after the short program, Chen opened with a quadruple flip and landed a quad salchow in the first half of his routine set to a selection of music by Philip Glass. Winner of the past five U.S. titles, Chen landed two more quadruple toeloops as part of combination jumps to score 203.24 points.

  • Russia scores first World Team Trophy victory with U.S. in second

    After two silver medals and a bronze at the last three ISU World Team Trophy competitions, Russia finally scored its first victory, finishing the three-day competition with 125 points.

  • ‘I’m Obsessed’: Paris Hilton on NFTs, Empowering Female Creators and the Future of Art

    The "original influencer" on supporting digital artists, her first NFT drop and why she has more in common with non-fungible tokens than you might think.

  • Russia still dominant at World Team Trophy; Nathan Chen ends season with personal victory

    With both its reigning world champion pairs’ team and ice dance team displaying winning programs, Russia continues to lead the standings over the U.S. and Japan after Day 2 at the ISU World Team Trophy in Osaka, Japan.

  • Biden calls U.S. gun deaths a 'national embarrassment' after Indianapolis shooting

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden faced increased pressure on Friday to stem gun violence amid a rash of mass shootings across the United States, but he faces an uphill battle to significantly change the country's permissive firearms laws. The day after a shooter killed eight people and himself at a FedEx Corp facility in Indianapolis, Biden insisted he could tackle the problem while also pushing a sweeping jobs package and working to rein in the coronavirus pandemic. Biden said Congress should ban military-style "assault" weapons and large-capacity ammunition magazines.

  • From Russia to Britain, Philip's royal ties spanned Europe

    Prince Philip's life spanned a century of European history. “If Queen Victoria is considered the grandmother of Europe, Prince Philip is the uncle of Europe,” said Vassilis Koutsavlis, president of the Tatoi Royal Estate Friends Association.

  • Top official says asking China to do more on climate is "not very realistic"

    China's Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Yucheng told AP on Friday that China is unlikely to pursue climate proposals beyond its current arsenal, calling it "not very realistic" for a country of 1.4 billion people.Why it matters: Despite heightened geopolitical tensions, the Biden administration has emphasized the need to partner with China on climate change. Le's comments come as Biden's climate envoy John Kerry is discussing the issue in meetings with Chinese officials in Shanghai.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: "Some countries are asking China to do more on climate change. I am afraid this is not very realistic," Le told AP.But China plans to send a "positive message" at President Biden's virtual climate change summit on April 22–23, Le added. He did not say whether Chinese President Xi Jinping plans to attend, but said, “the Chinese side is actively studying the matter.”Le said that U.S. policy on China is "too negative" and needs to prioritize collaboration over competition. It can't be one "side drawing up a laundry list or demands to the other side," he said.The big picture: China is currently the world’s biggest emitter of planet-warming carbon dioxide, with the U.S. in the No. 2 spot — though the U.S. leads in historical emissions.China aims to peak its emissions by 2030 and reach carbon neutrality by 2060, but the U.S. and other nations are pushing for them to set more stringent near-term targets.These latest comments illustrate how much U.S. credibility on this issue was eroded when former President Trump withdrew from the Paris climate agreement, which the U.S. negotiated with the help of China.What to watch: At next week's summit, the U.S. is expected to announce more ambitious targets for reducing carbon emissions and pledge aid for less wealthy nations' climate efforts, AP reports.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Report: NASA Chooses SpaceX to Send Astronauts to the Moon

    Elon Musk's SpaceX has reportedly won a high-profile NASA contract to land astronauts on the moon, beating out a number of deep-pocketed competitors to win the deal. Last year NASA awarded nearly $1 billion to SpaceX, Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin, and Leidos Holdings (NYSE: LDOS) subsidiary Dynetics to design and build landing systems for the space agency's Artemis program.

  • Here are the 7 big space companies in the race to build a global satellite-internet network

    From SpaceX's Starlink to Amazon's Project Kuiper and Telesat in Canada, these are the biggest names in the satellite-broadband market right now.

  • Breonna Taylor: Publisher refuses to distribute police officer's book

    Publisher Simon & Schuster says it won't distribute the work following a backlash online.

  • Scientists find only 3% of land areas unblemished by humans

    In fact, only about 3% of land surfaces might be ecologically intact -- still home to their full range of native species and unblemished by human activity, according to new research. The finding -- published Thursday in the journal Frontiers in Forests and Global Change -- is far lower than previous estimates based on satellite images, which suggested around 20% to 40% of land ecosystems were undamaged. For the new study, however, scientists conducted an extensive survey of forest cover and species losses to understand better what was happening beneath the world’s tree canopies.

  • Moscow prosecutor moves to outlaw Kremlin critic Navalny's activist network

    State prosecutors in Moscow asked a court on Friday to label jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's anti-corruption group and regional headquarters "extremist" organisations, a move that would ban them and open up activists to long jail terms. The move, if approved, would mark one of the most serious steps taken by authorities yet to target the network of groups set up by the staunch critic of President Vladimir Putin who is on hunger-strike as he serves a two-and-half-year jail term.

  • On guns and the pandemic, GOP Rep. Jim Jordan epitomizes a maximalist position on 'liberty'

    On Thursday, Rep. Jim Jordan's aggressive questioning of Dr. Anthony Fauci seemed to epitomize the partisan divide between individual liberties as defined by the Constitution and public health measures that have been enforced in an attempt to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

  • US orders diplomats to leave Chad as rebels near capital

    The State Department on Saturday ordered non-essential diplomats at the U.S. Embassy in Chad to leave the African nation due to potential insurgent attacks on the capital. In addition to non-essential embassy staff, the department also ordered the families of American personnel stationed there to leave because armed groups appear to be moving on the capital of N’Djamena. “Armed non-governmental groups in northern Chad have moved south and appear to be heading toward N’Djamena,” the department said in a travel alert.

  • 2 Twins-Angels games postponed by Minnesota's COVID-19 woes

    The Twins' games against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night and Sunday have been postponed due to Minnesota's COVID-19 problems, including at least four positive tests in the past week. Kyle Garlick, another unnamed Twins player and a team staff member tested positive in the two days before the postponements, manager Rocco Baldelli said Saturday. Shortstop Andrelton Simmons already hadn’t made the trip to Anaheim after testing positive early in the week, and he hadn’t been around the team since Tuesday.

  • Sean McVay on loaded NFC West: ‘It’s a pool I wouldn’t mind not being in’

    While most view the NFC West as a fun division because of the competition, Sean McVay doesn't see it that way.

  • ‘Godzilla Shark’ with 12 rows of teeth now has an official name — inspired by dragons

    The creature lived 300 million years ago.

  • Dan Evans follows stunning Novak Djokovic upset with three-set triumph over David Goffin

    Dan Evans might be well advised to make the short walk from Monte Carlo Country Club to Monaco’s famous casino, because everything he touches right now is turning to gold. After Thursday’s career-best win over world No1 Novak Djokovic, Evans faced David Goffin on Friday in a high-quality quarter-final. The two of them traded blows until they were coated in red clay granules, and resembled the survivors of a mid-Western dust storm. Goffin had all the pedigree, including three previous appearances at this stage of the Monte Carlo Masters. But it was Evans who dragged himself over the line. He let out a mighty roar when Goffin’s final forehand flew wide, concluding his 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 victory after 2hr 41min. “I was probably a little lucky to come through,” said Evans afterwards, as he spoke to Amazon Prime’s studio pundits. He might have been thinking about all the break points he saved: 15 in total, from Goffin’s 17 opportunities. This was a triumph of willpower and positive thinking as much as courtcraft. And perhaps the most impressive detail is that Evans arrived in Monaco on a losing streak of four tight matches he could have won, including a psychologically crushing reverse against 19-year-old Italian Lorenzo Musetti in which he had held four match points.

  • Bella Hadid Sells Her Soho Home for $6.5 Million

    The home has a floating staircase, custom light fixture, and walk-through closets!

  • WR DeVonta Smith rocks Julian Edelman apparel at Alabama's spring game

    DeVonta Smith, a potential top-10 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, wore some Julian Edelman gear at Alabama's spring game and it drew the attention of the Patriots great.