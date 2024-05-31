Shayne Toporowski named new Quad City Storm head coach

The Quad City Storm announced Shayne Toporowski as new head coach.

Toporowski is the second in that position in franchise history. Toporowski began his coaching career as an assistant at Holy Cross College in 2013. From there, he worked as head coach at Worcester State University for six seasons. As head coach, Toporowski led the team to 58 wins, including 15 in the 2018-2019 season, the school’s winningest season in 42 years.

Prior to his coaching career, Toporowski played 18 seasons in the NHL, AHL, multiple top-level European leagues and ended his career in the CHL with the Quad City Mallards. During his season with the Mallards, Toporowski was a player-assistant coach and assistant captain and tallied 11 goals, 21 assists and 87 penalty minutes through 61 games.

Shayne Toporowski (Quad City Storm)

“Shayne’s reputation as a coach and passion for the game of hockey excite us

tremendously,” Storm owner John Dawson said. “We feel that Shayne is the right

individual to lead our team to the level of competition we expect to see night in and night out.”

“I am really excited to get this opportunity to coach in pro hockey with the Quad City Storm,” Toporowski said. “I’m looking forward to getting to know the players and staff in the organization.”

Shayne Toporowski is the uncle of former Quad City Storm assistant coach Jake

Toporowski and the brother of Quad City Mallard great Kerry Toprowski. He

currently lives in Worcester, Mass., with his wife, Stephanie, and children, Dmitri and

Olena.

