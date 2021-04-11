Shayne Gostisbehere with a Goal vs. Buffalo Sabres
Devin Booker and Chris Paul led the Phoenix Suns to a 117-113 overtime win over the visiting Utah Jazz on Wednesday night in a game between the NBA's two best teams that lived up to its billing. Booker scored 35 points and Chris Paul contributed 29 points and nine assists as the Suns, who have the NBA's second-best record, held on for their seventh victory in a row.
CLEVELAND (AP) Gary Trent Jr. scored a career-high 44 points and the severely short-handed Toronto Raptors scored a franchise-record 87 first-half points en route to a 135-115 blowout victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. Trent made 17 of 19 field goals, including shooting 7 of 9 from 3-point range, and went 3 of 3 from the foul line in 33 dynamic minutes. ''I've brought everything I learned from the great players in the Portland Trail Blazers organization to my new team,'' said Trent, who is averaging 17.9 points in nine games with Toronto.
Julian Marquez, Sam Alvey, Mackenzie Dern, and Mateusz Gamrot topped the UFC Vegas 23 bonuses, each of them taking home an additional $50,000 bonus check for their efforts on Saturday in Las Vegas. Marquez and Alvey took home the Fight of the Night bonuses, while Dern and Gamrot were awarded the Performance of the Night honors. UFC Vegas 23 Fight of the Night: Julian Marquez def. Sam Alvey Julian Marquez continued to prove that he is more than a Miley Cyrus callout with his victory over Sam Alvey, which earned the Fight of the Night award. Marquez showed great hand speed early and cracked Alvey, wobbling him. But Alvey returned fire, hurting Marquez, as well. Marquez dropped Alvey in the second round, kept after him, and eventually finished the bout with a rear-naked choke that put him to sleep. The win was his second in the early goings of 2021. https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1380981261867626503?s=20 UFC Vegas 23 Performance of the Night: Mackenzie Dern Mackenzie Dern put on perhaps the best performance of her UFC tenure on Saturday. She took the fight to Nina Nunes (formerly Nina Ansaroff) from the opening bell. Though Dern was outstriking Nunes, she took the fight to the ground, where she methodically worked to secure Nunes's arm before locking it out in an armbar for the finish with just seconds to go in the first round. Dern believes she is now on championship form. Her win over Nunes certainly seemed to indicate as much, as she was rewarded with a UFC Vegas 23 Performance of the Night bonus. https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1380974110868639757?s=20 UFC Vegas 23 Performance of the Night: Mateusz Gamrot Mateusz Gamrot redeemed himself for a split-decision loss in his first UFC bout by landing a blistering knockout of Scott Holtzman at UFC Vegas 23. Gamrot cracked Holtzman with a one-two combination, sending him to the canvas. Gamrot followed with a few short punches to his downed opponent to finish the fight and earn his Performance of the Night bonus. https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1380950298999599105?s=20 UFC Vegas 23 bonuses Fight of the Night: Sam Alvey vs. Julian MarquezPerformances of the Night: Mackenzie DernPerformances of the Night: Mateusz Gamrot Kamaru Usman: ‘I didn’t break Jorge Masvidal the way I wanted to’
Even though he's in Florida recovering from a car crash, Tiger Woods is never far from anyone's thoughts at Augusta National.
Injury expert Jeff Stotts of RotoWire.com breaks what fantasy managers can expect from some of the NBA's biggest injured stars.
Our countdown of the top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft continues with No. 32 — one of the best athletic specimens you'll ever see, although he's very raw.
Arizona had stuck by men's basketball coach Sean Miller through an NCAA infractions investigation that stretched nearly four years. The wait came to an end Wednesday when the school announced Miller was leaving after 12 seasons and associate head coach Jack Murphy will serve as interim head coach. “We’re evaluating the overall position of the program, and that includes on-court and off-court elements,” Arizona athletic director Dave Heeke said.
Carlos Dunlap was only re-signing with the Seahawks if Russell Wilson stayed with the team.
Buddy Hield (Sacramento Kings) with a deep 3 vs the Detroit Pistons, 04/08/2021
Condensed Game: Chris Taylor and AJ Pollock combined for six RBIs to lead the Dodgers to a 9-5 win over the Nationals
The Nets meanwhile delivered good news on Kevin Durant's status.
A postponement isn't ideal, but one week is better than 2020's four-month postponement.
Recently, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com took a comprehensive look at the issues surrounding the relationship between the Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers. While much of the article consists of opinions from an anonymous agent, scout, and executive, there’s an important piece of anonymously-supplied news. The agent suggested that the Packers are refraining from making free-agent [more]
Coody agreed to part with 175 items, including the irons used to win the title, as well as his contestant badge.
Lightning, a rap artist and the first main event with two Black women highlighted night one of Wrestlemania 2021 from Raymond James Stadium.
Double Olympic champion Helen Glover moved closer to becoming the first British mother to row at a Games on Sunday when she won women's pair gold at the European championships in her first competition for nearly five years. The 34-year-old, a winner in the Italian lakeside city of Varese with Polly Swann, has had three children since the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympics and is aiming for a comeback at the Tokyo Games in July. Glover won coxless pairs gold at Rio and the London 2012 Games with now-retired Heather Stanning.
Eddie George won the Heisman Trophy at Ohio State before his nine-year NFL career.
Darren Till was a touch frustrated watching Marvin Vettori cruise to a victory at UFC on ABC 2.
Little's talent as a lengthy defender wins him a spot as a reserve guard.
In 3 2/3 innings this year, Cubs reliever Andrew Chafin has allowed just two hits and struck out eight.