Shawnee Mission West alum, KU guard S’Mya wins Big 12 Freshman of the Week

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Shawnee Mission West standout and Kansas freshman guard S’Mya Nichols was named Big 12 Freshman of the Week.

Nichols help lead the Jayhawks to two victories over Houston Baptist College and Wichita State.

She scored 20 points to go along with four assists against Houston Baptist and put up a career-high 23 points to go along with four assists while going 10-for-12 from the field vs. Wichita State.

Nichols averaged 21.5 points, 4.0 assists and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 69.2 percent from the field and 50% from three.

The freshman guard currently leads the Jayhawks in points per game with 14.6 while shooting a scorching 50% from the field and 44% from three in nine games.

Kansas currently sits at 5-4 on the season. Nichols will look to continue her excellent play as the Jayhawks host Central Arkansas on Saturday at 4 p.m.

