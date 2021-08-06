Shawnee Manor conducting facility review after Legionnaires case

Aug. 6—SHAWNEE TOWNSHIP — A Shawnee Manor resident has tested positive for Legionnaires' disease, prompting the skilled nursing facility to switch to bottled water and initiate a full facility review to determine whether the resident came in contact with Legionella bacteria at Shawnee Manor.

In a press release Friday, the nursing home said it is flushing all water lines and testing water at the facility for Legionella, the bacteria causing Legionnaires' disease.

All residents are being tested for Legionella and monitored for signs and symptoms of the disease as well, the facility said. Shawnee Manor and its parent company HCF Management are working with Allen County Public Health, the Ohio Department of Health and a Legionella consultant.

The case was discovered when a Shawnee Manor resident tested positive for Legionnaires' during a hospital stay on July 29, but Shawnee Manor could not confirm Friday whether its facility was the source of Legionella bacteria because of the disease's incubation period and time frame the resident was at Shawnee Manor, the facility said.

The nursing home is waiting for water test results to determine whether Legionella was found in its facility.

"The health, safety and well-being of our residents is our priority," Shawnee Manor Administrator Amy Kentner said in a statement Friday. "We have swiftly put all Legionella protocols into place and are working with our medical director to ensure a thorough, full review of the entire facility. We also continue to work with the local and state department of health as we await the water test results."

Legionnaires' disease is a serious form of pneumonia often caused when a person inhales water or mist contaminated by Legionella bacteria, which can spread in man-made water systems like air conditioning systems, showerheads, faucets, hot tubs, hot water tanks and plumbing systems, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention.

The disease is rarely spread person to person and most people who encounter Legionella bacteria do not develop serious illness, although adults over age 50 and those with underlying health issues are at greater risk of developing Legionnaires' disease.

Of those who develop the disease, the CDC estimates one in 10 will die. The bacteria can also cause less fatal illness known as Pontiac fever.