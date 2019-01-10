Shawne Merriman still seems upset over Patriots mocking his dance in 2006 originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Shawne Merriman's best chance at winning a Super Bowl was thwarted by the New England Patriots in a 2006 AFC Divisional Round playoff game in San Diego, and he stills seems upset about the defeat.

Merriman's Chargers were 14-2 and earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC. They hosted the Patriots in San Diego and were the favorites. The Chargers lost 24-21 in a thrilling game, and some Patriots players mocked Merriman's famous dance on the field and elsewhere.

Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson was pretty upset about it after the game and even took a shot at Pats head coach Bill Belichick.

Merriman tweeted Sunday a video of the drama from that playoff game, and let everyone know he hasn't forgotten about it.

Merriman also predicted on FOX Sports 1 earlier this week that the Chargers are "a lock" to beat the Patriots in Sunday's AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. If the Chargers do upset the Patriots and hand New England its first home loss of the season, Merriman probably will take quite a victory lap on Twitter.

