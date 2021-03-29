The Cardinals are adding to their secondary depth.

Arizona has agreed to terms with safety Shawn Williams to a one-year contract, the team announced on Monday.

Williams, who turns 30 in May, has been in the league since 2013. He was a Bengals third-round pick that year, and spent his entire career with the club.

He became a full-time starter in 2016, but went back to primarily playing special teams in 2020, playing 66 percent of the unit’s snaps last season. From 2016-2019, Williams recorded 10 interceptions, 20 passes defensed, and 3.0 sacks for Cincinnati.

In all, Williams has played 119 games, starting 61, in his eight-year career. He has 12 career interceptions 14 tackles for loss, and 14 QB hits.

Shawn Williams heading to Cardinals on one-year deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk