Shawn Springs cites Mahomes as example why Dwayne Haskins doesn't need to be shredded

One of the biggest reasons why Washington fans are excited to see what Dwayne Haskins can do in his first full year as a starter, besides a full offseason to prepare and his private workouts with numerous receivers, was his weight loss.

Over the offseason, Haskins reportedly lost 11 pounds and trimmed his body fat by 7%. With a slimmer, more confident Haskins under center in 2020, the Washington offense could look at lot different than last season, and in a good way.

Former Redskins cornerback and Ohio State alumni Shawn Springs has taken notice of Haskins' work throughout the offseason, and while he likes what he's seen, admitted to The Sports Junkies that you don't have to be a physical specimen like Cam Newton to be a great quarterback.

"Not at all," Springs said. "I don't know if Patrick Mahomes has abs but he can throw it a mile."

Mahomes isn't exactly out of shape, but even if he was it's hard to imagine seeing much of a drop-off with the kind of arm talent he possesses. The Chiefs are so confident in his arm that they signed him to a record-setting 10-year contract extension Monday worth up to $503 million. It is the richest deal in sports history.

This isn't to say Haskins needs to live up to a player who won MVP and Super Bowl MVP in his first three seasons nor does it downplay Haskins' efforts this offseason. Springs has just seen enough quarterbacks to know what makes them great.

"It is a good sign that [Haskins is] at least committed to doing the things that he can control where the complaint was his body and [needing] to switch up his diet and changing a few things in his personal life," Springs said. "It shows his dedication toward the league and hopefully it translates to success on the field."

