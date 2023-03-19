A’Shawn Robinson to visit Giants on Monday

The New York Giants offseason is off to a banner start with general manager Joe Schoen filling several gaping holes and restocking the roster.

The defensive line was an issue as the season wore on in 2022 and Schoen is determined to have sufficient depth this time around. The team is entertaining a visit from former Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman A’Shawn Robinson early next week.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport was the first to report.

#Rams DL A'Shawn Robinson, one of the top free agents available, is scheduled to visit the #Giants on Monday, source said. The veteran could beef up a NYG DL that already includes Leonard Williams and Dexter Lawrence, among others. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2023

“Robinson has had a quiet market coming off a torn meniscus,” writes NBC Sports Edge. “Robinson was limited to 10 games last year before landing on IR but should be healthy for the start of the offseason. He would be part of a crowded defensive line with Leonard Williams and Dexter Lawrence if he signs with the Giants.”

The Giants just signed former Tampa Bay veteran lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches in free agency. Robinson would raise the level of the D-line rotation overall. Another solid move for Schoen if he can pull it off.

Related

See it: Giants' Daniel Jones training at QB Country Parris Campbell believes Giants are 'trending in the right direction' Giants have taken a small hit in the leadership department

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire