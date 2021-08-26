A’Shawn Robinson to undergo minor knee surgery

Rams defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson will undergo arthroscopic knee surgery, coach Sean McVay announced Thursday.

“A’Shawn, he’s going to have a little minor procedure on his knee so he’ll be out for the next few weeks,” McVay said, via Cameron DaSilva of USA Today.

The Rams open the season against the Bears on Sept. 12, so it’s unclear whether Robinson will return in time to play.

He is the projected starter, with Eric Banks and Earnest Brown IV listed behind him on the depth chart.

The Rams signed Robinson during the 2020 offseason, but he played only eight games after beginning the year on the non-football injury list. He played 111 defensive snaps and made 12 tackles and a quarterback hit last season.

