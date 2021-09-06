A’Shawn Robinson on track to play vs. Bears

A’Shawn Robinson is stepping into a larger role this season after playing just eight games last year, replacing Michael Brockers at defensive end. He had a minor knee procedure recently, however, leaving his status for Week 1 up in the air.

Sean McVay shared a positive update on Robinson after practice Monday, though, which is welcome news for the Rams. According to McVay, Robinson is on track to play in Week 1 against the Bears on Sunday night.

“He’s on track to be able to go, so that’s the goal, on Sunday,” McVay said. “That was kind of the goal, and we’ll take it a day at a time with him. He’s on track right now.”

The Rams signed Robinson as a free agent last offseason but his role was limited due to injury, causing him to miss the first eight games on the NFI list.