A’Shawn Robinson ready to be part of 'something special' with Giants

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (94) during minicamp at Cal Lutheran University / Kirby Lee - USA TODAY Sports

The Giants made a big splash on the defensive side of the ball this offseason bringing in defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson on a one-year deal worth up to $8 million. The big man is expected to help beef up Big Blue’s pass rush and run defense.

Robinson, who underwent surgery on a torn meniscus late last season, began training camp on the PUP list. He was cleared by trainers to return this week and was able to be on the field ahead of the team’s first preseason action Friday.

The 28-year-old Alabama product told reporters he was happy to finally be able to get back out there for Monday’s practice.

“I feel fantastic, happy to get this opportunity and to get back to work,” he said. “I’m at work, I’m a hard-hat type of guy. I’ve got my lunch pail and I got my hard hat. Just taking things day-by-day and working on improving every day.”

While Robinson hasn’t been with Big Blue for too long just yet, he told reporters that he’s really enjoyed working with this group so far.

“I love them. I love the tenacity of them,” he said. “I love that every person is going to fight and they are going to dig and claw. They are going to bring their hard hat and lunch pail every single day. It’s not about what we see in the future, it’s about controlling the now.”

Robinson spent the past three seasons alongside Pro Bowl defensive tackle Aaron Donald as part of the talented Rams pass rush. He made 35 appearances and recorded 121 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Where he shined the most, though, is against the run.

Robinson will now join the talented Dexter Lawrence and Leonard Williams, as well as newly signed Rakeem Nunez-Roches in the trenches for Big Blue. He told reporters he’s excited about the potential of this beefed-up group.

“We all have met each other before and then to end up on the same team, it’s kind of crazy with everyone’s talent and abilities to dominate,” he said. “It’s dope to be around these guys and to add a little bit more flavor.”

Robinson has made the postseason in three of his seven seasons in the NFL, including a Super Bowl victory in 2021. Now with a Giants team that seems to be on the rise, he’s hoping to make the most of the opportunity.

“I’m just going to go out and do my job and let my play speak for itself,” he said. “I’m blessed to be here, it’s a blessing the opportunity that I have. I can’t tell you anything else other than that God got me here.

"I watched what happened last year and they still have the same group of guys, I want to be part of something special."