A’Shawn Robinson will make Rams debut vs. Seahawks

It took 10 weeks, but we’ll finally get the chance to see Aaron Donald, Michael Brockers and A’Shawn Robinson on the same defensive line just a few days from now. Sean McVay told reporters on Monday that Robinson will make his Rams debut this week against the Seattle Seahawks when L.A. hosts them at SoFi Stadium.

Robinson was activated off the non-football injury list last week but wasn’t active against the Dolphins. The Rams wanted to give him some additional time to get acclimated after spending the first half of the season on NFI.

Robinson makes an already-deep defensive line even better, likely stepping in for Sebastian Joseph-Day at nose tackle. The Rams will continue to rotate their defensive linemen with Robinson in the mix, getting Morgan Fox and Greg Gaines opportunities, too.

Robinson signed a two-year, $17 million contract with the Rams in free agency, which was before L.A. brought back Brockers when his deal with the Ravens fell through. Expectations and anticipation are both high for Brockers, and Sunday will be his first chance to prove himself to his new team.