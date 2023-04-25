A’Shawn Robinson departure not projected to improve Rams’ compensatory picks in 2024

A month after meeting with the New York Giants, A’Shawn Robinson finally agreed to a deal with Big Blue. He’s signing a one-year deal worth up to $8 million, a nice payday for the veteran defensive lineman.

Unfortunately, the words “up to” are important to note because that’s not the base value of the contract. Rather, it’s worth about $4 million with incentives that can drive the value up to $8 million.

As a result, Robinson’s departure isn’t expected to improve the Rams’ compensatory pick situation in 2024. According to Nick Korte of Over The Cap, his contract is on the fringe of a sixth- and seventh-round value for the Rams.

$4M would be right on the cusp of the 6th/7th round compensatory pick cutoff.https://t.co/uHNDeF5SwT — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) April 24, 2023

Over The Cap has updated the Rams’ projected comp picks and they’re giving L.A. a seventh-rounder for Robinson leaving. They’re also projected to get two sixth-rounders and two other seventh-rounders, but the maximum is four per team.

So if Robinson nets the Rams a seventh like Nick Scott and Greg Gaines, it won’t matter or improve their projected comp picks next year. Robinson will need to be worth at least a sixth-rounder in order to upgrade one of the Rams’ picks.

More Latest Rams news!

Rams 2023 Draft Prospect Profile: Daniel Scott (S, California) Rams will no longer face Aaron Rodgers in 2023 following trade to Jets Check out photos of the Rams' 10,000-square-foot Draft Lab for 2023

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire