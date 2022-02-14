A’Shawn Robinson comes up big for the Rams in Super Bowl LVI

Late Sunday night the Los Angeles Rams celebrated their 23-20 Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. Joining in that celebration were former Alabama Crimson Tide standouts, A’Shawn Robinson and Terrell Lewis.

While Lewis was inactive for the Rams, Robinson wasn’t and the massive defensive lineman made his presence felt from the very beginning.

When Robinson was on the field, he made it difficult for the Bengals to find any success up the middle in the running game. Robinson totaled six tackles, one tackle for loss, and one sack during the contest.

Robinson was eating up blockers and was a big piece in the Rams’ ability to hassle Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, which they sacked a total of seven times in the matchup.

Congratulations to both Lewis and Robinson on their first career Super Bowl victories.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for all the latest on the Crimson Tide!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.