A’Shawn Robinson: I always feel disrespected

A'Shawn Robinson fought many battles in Detroit. He sparred with teammates, the media, coaches. Anyone and everyone.

He left the Lions as soon as possible, signing with the Rams the first time he hit free agency in 2020.

The Lions beat writers asked Robinson on Wednesday whether he felt “disrespected” during his time in Detroit.

“I always feel disrespected. I never feel respected,” Robinson said, via Justin Rogers of the Detroit News. “That’s just part of my mindset, you know? Never want anything given, like that everything in my life has been earned. So I appreciate that God’s given me an opportunity to go out there and really earn everything that I want.

“So to have this (Super Bowl run), it’s good. But the job isn’t done. It doesn’t matter until the job is done. To get the respect I want, you got to finish the job.”

Robinson appreciates what he learned during his four seasons with the Lions, crediting veteran defensive linemen like Haloti Ngata, Dwight Freeney and Ezekiel Ansah with helping him grow into the player and man he is today.

“I had Haloti my rookie year and he was near and dear,” Robinson said. “He was, like, one of my best friends. He was one of my big homies. Took care of me, helped me understand things going on in this game and everything — just life. He really took me under his wing and helped me understand things.”

Robinson made 67 tackles and two sacks in 17 games this season and has added 16 tackles in the postseason.

