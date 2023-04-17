Shawn Purcell, who had 30 total touchdowns as a senior, commits to Rutgers football

Rutgers football landed a Preferred Walk On Commitment from Shawn Purcell. The New Jersey athlete joined the program on Monday.

A 5-foot-11 athlete from Manville, N.J., Purcell played running back and wide receiver but also lines up as a defensive back and a returner. Last season in 10 games, he had 1,238 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns.

Purcell also had 17 catches for 363 yards and seven touchdowns. In addition, Purcell had 243 return yards and a touchdown. In one game last season at Dayton, a 46-7 win over Dayton, he had 250 yards of total offense and five touchdowns.

He will participate in the North-South All-Star Game. The game will be held on June 11 at Kean University.

Purcell announced his commitment to Rutgers on Monday afternoon. He is a part of the 2023 recruiting class:

Purcell also plays basketball.

Manville went 8-2 last season. They lost 23-13 in the playoffs to Shore Regional.

