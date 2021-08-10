Shawn Mendes Is Ready For Another ‘Summer Of Love’ With Tainy On New Single

Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images

Shawn Mendes has revealed that his newest song, “Summer Of Love,” is set to come out on August 20. Mendes has been teasing the track, which features Tainy, all month long.

Discerning fans will notice that Mendes, who turned 23 on Sunday, subtly revealed the song title earlier this month on his sweatshirt while he casually strummed a few guitar chords in a Twitter video captioned “sol,” meaning “sun” in Spanish. The young icon later previewed the bouncy single in another video of him driving in a convertible with lush mountains and a gorgeous sunset as his jaw-dropping backdrop.

Fans have been anticipating new music from Mendes since he scored his fourth consecutive No.1 album in 2020 with Wonder. At 14 tracks, Wonder is an encapsulation of Mendes’ growth as an artist since he officially debuted onto the music scene in 2015. Throughout the album, he explores falling in love and confronts the impact of living life in the spotlight.

Mendes’ debut album Handwritten arrived in 2015 featuring the hit singles “Stitches” and “Life Of The Party” when he was just 17. He followed his debut with 2017’s Illuminate which raised the bar with tracks like “Mercy,” “Treat You Better,” and “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back.”

2018 showed the singer making strides towards vulnerability, particularly with the lead single “In My Blood,” which explored his battle with anxiety. The album and single scored Mendes his first two Grammy nominations for Best Pop Vocal Album and Song of the Year at the 2019 ceremony, respectively.

Mendes released a documentary and concert film through Netflix in 2020 to give fans a glimpse into the whirlwind of his career. Additionally, he performed six Wonder tracks during “Wonder: The Experience,” a livestream benefit concert hosted following the album’s release.

The tracks are available now on the project’s deluxe edition with two additional cover songs: “The Christmas Song” with Camila Cabello and Frankie Valli’s “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” from Mendes’ BBC Live Lounge performance.

