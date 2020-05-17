Shawn Marion: ‘I should be a shoo-in’ for Hall of Fame

Shawn Marion had made only one ProBasketballTalk headline since retiring five years ago. During the 2018 playoffs – while LeBron James shouldered a historic burden – Marion argued people were treating LeBron’s Cavaliers unfairly harshly. Otherwise, Marion has largely faded from the forefront of the basketball conversation.

He’s back with new gripes.

Much better gripes.

Marion on his Basketball Hall of Fame candidacy, via Michael Lee of The Athletic:

“I think the legacy I left for the game is there. But who is it to decide? Who is making the decisions? What do they base it off of? If you look at all the numbers, to me, I should be a shoo-in. Should I not?” Marion asked. “What am I supposed to do? What am I not supposed to do? It’s out of my control. I know it’s a political thing. It’s a lot more other stuff going on. But certain things, you earn that. I earned that.”

Marion’s complaints about the process are wholly justified. The Basketball Hall of Fame has secretive voting procedures and strange outcomes. I have little faith in the organization.

Should Marion be a “shoe-in” for enshrinement? No. He’s a borderline case.

But I’d lean toward putting him in.

Marion leads unselected Hall of Fame-eligible players in career win shares:

Shawn Marion

Win shares obviously aren’t the be-all, end-all. But they indicate the significant production Marion provided for the the Suns, Heat and Mavericks.

Marion’s combination of versatility and durability allowed him to make SO MANY positive plays.

Ahead of his time as a small-ball power forward, Marion did everything. He defended multiple positions. He helped all over the floor, swarmed passing lanes and protected the rim. He scored inside and out. He ran the floor. He rebounded.

And he did it all while playing big minutes, increasing his value to his team.

Marion made four All-Star teams and two All-NBA third teams. He played 16 seasons. At the tail end of his prime, he won a championship ring as Dallas’ starting small forward in 2011.

He definitely belongs in the Hall of Fame conversation.

At the very minimum.

Shawn Marion: ‘I should be a shoo-in’ for Hall of Fame originally appeared on NBCSports.com