Shawn Hochuli’s dubious pass interference call gives Chiefs a fourth-quarter break

Ah, more horrible NFL officiating. When will it ever end?

With 9:31 left in the fourth quarter of the divisional round playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills, Patrick Mahomes threw the ball away on third-and-6 from the Kansas City 46-yard line. There wasn’t a receiver in the area, because Rashee Rice — the intended target — was bumped over the middle by a Bills defender.

After a prolonged discussion delay, referee Shawn Hochuli’s “all-star” officiating crew decided to call pass interference on linebacker Dorian Williams, who made the bump. Here’s the problem — the contact happened within five yards of the line of scrimmage, so as long as Mahomes had not released the ball when the contact happened, it was legal contact.

Mahomes did not release the ball before the contact happened.

Contact was initiated with Rashee Rice well before Mahomes released the ball. Very clear in the second replay. Absolutely not pass interference.pic.twitter.com/WMTHFznxQV — Dave Kluge (@DaveKluge) January 22, 2024

So, that discussion had to include at least one official insisting that Mahomes had released the ball, which is quite the embarrassment for a group of officials who have been awful all season long.

The Chiefs were unable to capitalize, but the point stands: When will the league do something about this obvious problem?

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire