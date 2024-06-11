Shaw takes part in first England training session

[Getty Images]

Luke Shaw has taken part in England's first training session in Germany, as all 26 members of Gareth Southgate's squad continue to gear up for their first Euro 2024 group stage fixture.

The 28-year-old has not played for Manchester United or the Three Lions since picking up a hamstring injury against Luton Town back in February.

Shaw, the only specialist left-back in the England squad, has been an injury doubt throughout the build-up to the European Championship.

However, he was seen doing side-steps over some hurdles and moving well in Tuesday afternoon's session at Jena Stadium.

BBC football news reporter Alex Howell, who was at training session, said: "He didn't seem to be getting pressured too much by the other players. Maybe they had been instructed that there is no contact on Shaw."

It remains to be seen whether he will be fit to face Serbia on Sunday.