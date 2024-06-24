Shaw 'not quite ready to be involved' for England - Southgate

[PA Media]

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw is "not quite ready" to feature for England against Slovenia at Euro 2024 as he continues his recovery from injury.

Shaw has not played for club nor country since 18 February, but did train with his England colleagues on Monday.

Asked about the availability of his players for Tuesday's final group match, England manager Gareth Southgate said: "Luke's the only one that is not really available. He'll possibly change with the team but he's not quite ready to be involved in the game yet."