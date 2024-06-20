Shaw 'needs more work'

[Getty Images]

Luke Shaw's injury situation always meant his inclusion in Gareth Southgate's England squad was a roll of the dice.

Shaw has not played since 18 February when he was substituted at half-time in Manchester United's 2-1 win at Luton Town.

Southgate confirmed at a news conference on Wednesday that the left-back will not face Denmark on Thursday.

"Luke won't be involved. He’s on track for what we thought originally," Southgate said.

"He needs a bit more work. There are days when he needs to do more than the rest and needs to recover.

"He's still in and out with the others and operating on his own programme as well."