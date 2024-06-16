Shaw and Mainoo on the bench: confirmed England lineup vs Serbia

England are getting ready for their curtain-raiser in this summer’s European Championship as Gareth Southgate’s men face Serbia in their first group game.

Southgate named three Manchester United players in his provisional 33-man squad for the tournament but only Kobbie Mainoo and Luke Shaw made it into the final 26-man squad, with Harry Maguire forced to pull out due to injury.

Shaw has not featured for Manchester United since February after sustaining a serious hamstring injury but the left-back was deemed fit to take part in the tournament and now, he has been named on the bench for their opening game.

As confirmed on the official England X page, Shaw and Mainoo are both on the bench as Kieran Trippier and Trent Alexander-Arnold play in their positions respectively.

Mainoo will be especially gutted to miss out as a right-back is preferred in his position – unless England decide to deploy the three-man defence they have done in past tournaments.

Regardless, the 19-year-old will be desperate to make an appearance at some point this evening as England eye a winning start to the tournament in Germany.

Confirmed England lineup: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier; Alexander-Arnold, Rice; Saka, Foden, Bellingham; Kane