Shaw, Brewers won't back down in tight NL Central race

Travis Shaw belted yet another home run as the Milwaukee Brewers claimed an 8-0 win over the Washington Nationals in MLB.

The Milwaukee Brewers are continuing to shine in the National League (NL) Central in MLB and they claimed a big win on Tuesday.

Few predicted the Brewers to finish among the playoff contenders this season, but that is right where they find themselves with the July 31 trade deadline looming.

In fact, with Tuesday's 8-0 win against the Washington Nationals, Milwaukee reclaimed their half-game lead over the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central.

Third baseman Travis Shaw smacked his 23rd home run, while collecting two hits with three RBIs and two walks.

The Pittsburgh Pirates, Cubs and St Louis Cardinals are all lurking, ready for the Brewers to falter, but Milwaukee appear prepared to fight until the end.

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago White Sox 2-7 Chicago Cubs

Cincinnati Reds 2-4 New York Yankees

Houston Astros 5-0 Philadelphia Phillies

Milwaukee Brewers 8-0 Washington Nationals

Oakland Athletics 1-4 Toronto Blue Jays

Baltimore Orioles 4-5 Tampa Bay Rays

Kansas City Royals 3-1 Detroit Tigers

Los Angeles Angels 7-11 Cleveland Indians

Miami Marlins 4-10 Texas Rangers

Colorado Rockies 2-3 St Louis Cardinals

Atlanta Braves 8-3 Arizona Diamondbacks

New York Mets 6-5 San Diego Padres

Pittsburgh Pirates 3-11 San Francisco Giants

Minnesota Twins 2-6 Los Angeles Dodgers

Boston Red Sox 5-6 Seattle Mariners

CLASSY CONTRERAS

Cubs catcher Willson Contreras went three-for-five with a home run (16) and four RBIs (56) in a 7-2 win against the White Sox. The Cubs have now won nine of their last 11 games after struggling before the All-Star break.

FORGETTABLE NIGHT FOR NORRIS

Angels closer Bud Norris allowed a walk-off grand slam to Edwin Encarnacion in the bottom of the 11th inning, leading to an 11-7 loss to the Indians. Norris walked three batters (one intentionally), threw a wild pitch, and allowed the grand slam. Needless to say, it was not a good night for the otherwise solid reliever.

GALLO HOMERS AGAIN

Joey Gallo has mastered the home run. He hit two home runs (25) Tuesday in a 10-4 win against the Marlins.

ROYALS AT TIGERS

Kansas City (52-47) have found their offensive stride at the right time this season. Winners of their past five, the Royals find themselves firmly in the playoff hunt, both as an American League Central contender and a wild-card threat. Ian Kennedy (3-6, 4.61 ERA) will take the mound against Detroit (45-54) and Anibal Sanchez (2-0, 5.95 ERA) Wednesday, as the Tigers continue to look like major sellers before the end of the month.