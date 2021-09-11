Shavonte Zellous with an And One vs. Atlanta Dream

Reuters

BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday said he never intended to attack any branch of the government, as he sought to defuse a dispute with the Supreme Court in a move that boosted markets. Earlier this week, as pro-Bolsonaro marches took place across Brazil, the president called on Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes to step down and said he would no longer comply with his rulings, deepening a rift with the judiciary. On Thursday, pro-Bolsonaro truckers, seeking to support the president in his battle with the Supreme Court, blocked highways across Brazil, threatening key export routes.