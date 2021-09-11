Shavonte Zellous with an And One vs. Atlanta Dream
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Shavonte Zellous (Washington Mystics) with an And One vs. Atlanta Dream, 09/10/2021
Shavonte Zellous (Washington Mystics) with an And One vs. Atlanta Dream, 09/10/2021
BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday said he never intended to attack any branch of the government, as he sought to defuse a dispute with the Supreme Court in a move that boosted markets. Earlier this week, as pro-Bolsonaro marches took place across Brazil, the president called on Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes to step down and said he would no longer comply with his rulings, deepening a rift with the judiciary. On Thursday, pro-Bolsonaro truckers, seeking to support the president in his battle with the Supreme Court, blocked highways across Brazil, threatening key export routes.
Miami business owner says livelihood at risk because GPS device is ‘embarrassing’
A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol received thousands of documents before Thursday's deadline for U.S. companies and government agencies to submit them, a committee spokesperson said. The National Archives, which handles presidential records, has also begun a pre-release review of documents tied to former Republican President Donald Trump's White House that were part of the committee's document request. The Democratic-led House of Representatives Select Committee last month announced extensive requests for materials related to the Capitol attack - including communications records from Trump's White House - with a submission deadline of Sept. 9.
Here's what Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott told Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady after Tampa Bay beat Dallas in the 2021 NFL season opener Thursday night.
Fans say the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback overruled offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich in a critical moment, and they had thoughts.
With this tweet, Julian Edelman said what everyone was thinking.
North Carolina Department of Commerce received notice of the closure this week, records show.
Dak Prescott nearly put the Cowboys over the top against the Buccaneers, and the quarterback had a pointed message for Tom Brady afterward.
Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein didn't cost Dallas its game against the Buccaneers. But Jerry Jones says team paid price for not having Zuerlein in camp.
The headline game for Week 2 in college football sees Ohio State host Oregon. Our experts make their picks for this game and the rest of the Top 25.
Novak Djokovic is going the distance in his quest to reach another Grand Slam final. Alexander Zverev won the fourth set 6-4 to push their U.S. Open semifinal to a fifth set. The top-seeded Djokovic has to win it to keep alive his hopes of becoming the first man to win all four major tournaments in the same year since Rod Laver in 1969.
For obvious reasons virtually all the focus has been on Emma Raducanu’s stunning march to the final, but the 18 year-old isn’t the only teenage star to shock in New York. Leylah Fernandez turned 19 during her run to Saturday’s showdown and, as with Raducanu, has stunned rivals, pundits and fans in the process.
T.J. Watt's wallet is going to be a little bit lighter after he signs historic contract extension -- if big bro J.J. Watt has anything to say about it.
The British star’s incredible US Open journey will reach a climax in a battle of the teenagers as she takes on 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez.
Check out the key details for Saturday's Xfinity Series race at Richmond, including start time, lineup, weather and TV info.
Mark Cuban has spent years sparring with opponents, both imagined and real. But he has been strangely quiet on a new ruling in Texas Mark Cuban talks with Mavericks star player Luka Doncic after a game last season. Photograph: Tony Gutierrez/AP As a Texas law that amounts to a near-total ban on abortion continues to make shockwaves around the world, another measure in the state goes largely unnoticed. Effective as of last Wednesday, it requires any Texas professional sports team that receives st
Patrick Reed's social media account was active after he was not selected for the Ryder Cup.
Clowney returns to practice while two players are ruled out, Clowney and others listed as questionable, for Sunday's big matchup with the Chiefs:
Emma Raducanu first met Leylah Fernandez at a tournament for players 12 and under, around the time one of Fernandez’s teachers urged her to give up the tennis dream. “I just think that the matchup and what we’re seeing — those two ladies are touching a lot of young girls,” said Jorge Fernandez, Leylah’s father and coach. People will be watching in Asia: The 18-year-old Raducanu's mother is from China and the 19-year-old Fernandez's is Filipino Canadian.
To have two players so far down the rankings in the US Open women's final is beyond rare. Enjoy Leylah Fernandez and Emma Raducanu for where they are.