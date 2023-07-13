Shavar Young, who has college football offer from Tennessee, says he's transferring to Brentwood Academy

Knoxville Webb sophomore Shavar Young will transfer to Brentwood Academy, he confirmed to Knox News.

The 6-foot, 190-pound wide receiver has Power 5 offers for the Class of 2026 from Tennessee, Wisconsin, Arkansas, Colorado, West Virginia, Penn State, Georgia Tech, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina and others.

Young was one of the top wideouts and underclassmen in the Knoxville area. He helped lead the Spartans to a second consecutive Division II-AA East championship after beating a Chattanooga Christian School team led by Boo Carter to a 29-28 win. Young caught the game-winning two-point conversion.

In his freshman season, he had 40 receptions for 664 receiving yards and two two-point conversions. He also had six punt returns for 176 yards and two touchdowns.

Brentwood Academy ended last season in the semifinals of the Division II Class AAA playoffs and hasn't won a state championship since 2018. The Eagles are led by quarterback George MacIntyre, the No. 2 QB in the country for the Class of 2025 according to the 247Sports Composite.

Webb has a new coach in Don Mahoney who is a former offensive line coach for the Vols. Brentwood Academy hired Jacob Gill as its next coach during the offseason, replacing Cody White, who won four straight state championships from 2015-18.

A phone message to Gill asking to confirm Young's transfer from USA Today Sports has not been returned.

Toyloy Brown III is a Knox News sports reporter. Email tbrown@usatoday.com. Twitter @TJ3rd_.

