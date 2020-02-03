Shaun Wane outlines lofty England ambitions

Shaun Wane has set his sights high after being named England head coach, putting Ashes and World Cup glory firmly on the agenda.

The 55-year-old has signed a two-year contract to replace Wayne Bennett, whose deal with the Rugby Football League ran out after Great Britain's disastrous tour of New Zealand and Papua New Guinea late last year.

Wane, who has left his role as high performance coach with Scottish Rugby, won three Super League titles with Wigan and wants more silverware on his CV.

He is already looking forward to this year's Ashes series against Australia, while his deal will take him up to the conclusion of the 2021 Rugby League World Cup.

Asked by Sky Sports what his objectives are, Wane said: "Winning it [the World Cup], if I'm honest. I don't mean that in an arrogant way and I don't mean that to be disrespectful to other nations.

"But winning it is the only thing and we've got the players. I have no doubt that if we buy into it the players will have the information they need to be very good.

"When I do get the players in, I need to make sure that the information they get is very crisp and they understand when they are leaving what we need to do beat the big teams in these tournaments.

"It's about being smart and making sure less is more. They just want some key elements on how we are going to win these games.

"We are going to use these get-togethers to make sure we nail this Ashes series."

Meanwhile, ex-England skipper Kevin Sinfield confirmed he would leave his role as head of the performance unit.

Wane added: "Kevin is a good friend of mine and he's chosen to step away and I respect him for that.

"I am a forward thinker and we need to move on and get the next person in who is going to improve us."