Shaun O'Hara: Vikings defense 'better show up'
The "Good Morning Football" crew previews the Week 15 matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and Minnesota Vikings.
Last week, one of the reasons Denver was able to get back into its game against Kansas City was Patrick Mahomes‘ three interceptions. Mahomes was frustrated with himself after the game for some of the decisions he made. That feeling apparently lingered into the practice week, with the Chiefs getting ready to face the one-win [more]
#Chiefs DL coach Joe Cullen praised George Karlaftis' recent surge in sacks: "I just think he's going to continue to get better and especially this last stretch." | from @EdEastonJr
Denny Carter breaks down ways to attack three games on the Week 15 DFS slate. (Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)
It will be a huge challenge, but one that #Michigan is up for. #GoBllue
49ers rookie QB Brock Purdy poked fun at veteran tight end George Kittle in their postgame interview on "TNF Nightcap."
49ers rookie Brock Purdy gave credit to Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance for laying the groundwork for his success at quarterback.
Nick Bosa had the most Nick Bosa answer when asked what he's thinking about when he's chasing "sackaroonis."
The 49ers have officially clinched a playoff spot.
The three-week extravaganza known as college football bowl season kicks off Friday. Ranking all 41 games, including insight on why to watch each one.
Now that the Eagles are the first team to clinch a playoff spot, here's a ranking of the teams that can ruin their season.
The Lions sealed their win over the Vikings on Sunday with Jared Goff throwing a third-and-7 pass to a receiver offensive the Vikings weren’t expecting to get the ball: offensive tackle Penei Sewell, who lined up in the backfield and went in motion before Goff passed to him. Before the play, Goff had some choice [more]
Moving the Chiefs out of prime time was a bad move, as the television ratings showed.
Rourke has already tried out for four teams. The 24-year-old completed almost 79% of his passes for 3,349 yards for British Columbia.
Thirteen days ago, Brock Purdy was a little-known backup quarterback. A rookie who wasn’t supposed to see the field, this year and possibly ever. Now, Brock Purdy is the toast of the league. Three games. Three wins. Over the Dolphins, the Buccaneers, and the Seahawks. And a division title. While the 49ers have a stellar [more]
Odell Beckham, Jr. is apparently on the verge of joining Dallas for the upcoming NFL playoffs, according to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
Some Seahawks fans seem to be taking last night's loss to the 49ers better than others.
Is there still a chance? It's bleak but at least feasible that the Green Bay Packers make the playoffs. Here's what has to happen.
Nick Bosa made sure not to draw a penalty on this sack of Geno Smith.
49ers CB Charvarius Ward cleared concussion protocol, but Kyle Shanahan didn't put him back in.
The 2022 PNC Championship takes place this Saturday, December 17 through Sunday, December 18 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida and 15-time major champion Tiger Woods will return to the action with his son Charlie, a budding star in his own right, after finishing in seventh place in 2020 and as runner-up last year.