Shaun O'Hara shares his top takeaways from 49ers-Eagles NFC Championship Game
NFL Media's Shaun O'Hara reveals his biggest takeaways from the NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL Media's Shaun O'Hara reveals his biggest takeaways from the NFC Championship Game between the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles.
After just one season in Tuscaloosa, Tyler Steen is beginning to gain some first-round buzz ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.
Here are four ways that the #Eagles dominated the #49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are back at it making magic
Kellen Moore's final game as Cowboys offensive coordinator was a disappointing 19-12 divisional round playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Keep track of all the news, notes and events surrounding the AFC championship game between the Bengals and Chiefs.
The 49ers were onto another quarterback early in Sunday's game.
These three aspects of their game played a role in the #49ers' loss to the #Eagles in the NFC Championship Game
While 49ers should be commended for reaching NFC title game with QB3 Brock Purdy, a rookie, the offseason presents questions on their QB future.
The Green Bay Packers prefer to move on from Aaron Rodgers, a potential Jets trade target, according to a new report Sunday.
After 56 minutes of frustrating 49ers football, Trent Williams had seen enough.
Veteran official Eric Lewis wasn't above admitting his crew's mistake on a controversial play involving LeBron James in Saturday's Celtics-Lakers thriller.
NFL Twitter lost its mind watching the end of the 49ers' bizarre loss to the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.
In some ways it was the game everyone expected, in others it was the game no one predicted, but the Eagles beat the 49ers and now they're headed back to the Super Bowl. By Adam Hermann
The Bengals-Chiefs AFC championship game trash talk is getting embarrassing.
Kellen Moore has run the Cowboys' offense since 2019.
As the 49ers' frustrating NFC Championship Game came to a close on Sunday, tensions boiled over on the field.
As of Tuesday night, word around the league was that the Broncos were closing in on making a decision regarding their next head coach. Five days later, a report has emerged that they’re basically going back to square one. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports that the Broncos have recently done research on other candidates, in [more]
The NFL may never see a defense like the 1985 Bears ever again.
Who do the NFL experts pick to win this matchup of epic proportions? We've compiled their choices, and here's what they're saying.
The Eagles are headed to the Super Bowl for the fourth time.